By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners sat down together as a group for the first time in well over a year last week. The June 8 session utilized a “hybrid” format, allowing participants to join them in person, or via Zoom.
The board approved a pair of conditional use permits which will allow non-farm dwellings to be located on less than 40 acres in an agricultural district. The first went to Joseph Baxter, for a mobile home to be located on a five-acre parcel in Jefferson Township, while the second went to Matt and Marcia Welch, who plan to build a single-family home on a 28.9 acre parcel in Houston Township.
Another CUP was approved as well. That permit will allow William Gerdes to ”operate a farm outlet to sell milk and other farm products in Caledonia Township.” The permit comes with the standard condition that all federal, state, and local laws and regulations will be followed, plus another condition which will allow the county to “enter onto the premises at reasonable times and in a reasonable manner to ensure the permit holder is in compliance with the conditions and all other applicable statutes, rules, and ordinances.”
Finally, an interim use permit for Mathy Construction (Onalaska, Wis.) to “set up and operate a bituminous plant in an agricultural protection district at the Underpass Quarry in Spring Grove Township,” was approved. The two conditions which the Gerdes CUP mentions are included with the Mathy IUP, and a third and fourth condition will apply as well. Those are: runoff from the plant must be contained within the existing quarry floor, and the permit will expire on December 31, 2021.
Other votes, news:
A single consent agenda vote approved several items.
First, Dylan Felten was hired as a probationary appraiser trainee (effective June 9), conditioned upon the successful completion of a background check. Confirming the resignation of Olivia Denny, who served as the county’s emergency management coordinator, was also on the consent vote. That position reports to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and personnel/facilities director Tess Arrick-Kruger said that she and sheriff Mark Inglett were scheduled to meet next week “to see what we can do with current staff,” in regards to filling the post.
Another item approved on the consent agenda was a June 1, 2021 – June 30, 2023 agreement between Houston County and the State of Minnesota Department of Corrections to continue the Sentence to Service program. The pact mentions one crew leader, who will supervise up to 10 offenders who – as the name implies - are sentenced to fulfill a certain number of community work hours.
The consent vote also approved peddler’s licenses for Ries Bohr, Joshua Loso, and Riley Smith. All three persons listed door to door sales for Platinum Supplemental Insurance of Dubuque, Iowa on their applications.
Action items included the approval of a $9,007 quote from Heating and Cleaning Solutions, LLC (Onalaska) for a pressure washer for the new Highway Department headquarters/shop building now being built. On a related note, commissioners approved a change order totaling $1,727 to provide an electrical vault below the main service transformer which serves the same building. That unit is required by the City of Caledonia, county engineer Brian Pogodzinski reported. The engineer later added that the overall project is “still within budget,” and has not had to deplete it’s contingency funds, which were set aside to cover potential cost over-runs. “The latest update is now showing the move-in date in early to mid December,” he noted.
The board also spent nearly 45 minutes discussing a building project which Adam Augedahl undertook near County 10 several years ago. The county is currently embroiled in issues related to the structure, which ended up around a foot and a half below the base flood elevation, Commissioner Bob Burns stated. Several factors apparently contributed to that problem, including some fill which the county had placed near CSAH 10.
“So that building has been too low, and Adam has been paying flood insurance on that for the last four years, and now this year will make that five years,” Burns reported. Resolving the situation (getting the building out of the flood plain designation) will likely involve removal of at least part of the fill, widening and deepening the ditch that runs along the county highway, and changing the configuration of the driveway that leads to the structure. Burns said that the county may also have “fault in the matter” due to some communication issues on the elevations involved with the building permit. A new home is currently planned at the site as well, the commissioner noted.
Houston County Public Health director John Pugleasa reported that the county’s COVID-19 vaccination rates are slowly improving, with 57% of the county’s total population now having gotten at least one dose of a vaccine. The rate for those age 16 and older stood at 69.5%, the director said.
