By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners held most of their last meeting of May in non-public talks, convening three closed sessions on Tuesday, May 25.
The first was called to discuss labor negotiations, while the second invoked attorney/client privilege to discuss “pending litigation in a tax court case.” The third was convened “for preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against an individual subject to its (the county board’s) authority.”
After the closed sessions, the board approved a one-year labor contract with Local #2166, American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO Council 65. The pact provides a $1 per hour wage increase, retroactive to January 1, 2021. The first closed session also reportedly provided direction to county staff on an ongoing competitive wage study which will likely impact most county employees beginning next year.
The second session “Provided direction to my office to continue to work with the assessors to move forward with a possible resolution regarding (a pair of) case files...” county attorney Samuel Jandt reported.
The third closed session agenda item was offered to be discussed in the open meeting (if requested by the individual whom it concerned), but that unnamed person chose to have the session closed to the public.
About an hour later, the board reemerged into open session. Personnel/facilities director Tess Kruger reported that “The board provided direction to this (Personnel) office to move forward with the process of consideration of termination, pending a subsequent hearing which would include the employee.
In other personnel news, Dustin Rask was hired as a probationary maintenance specialist for the Highway Department. Commissioners also accepted the May 27 resignation of forensic social worker Tamara Olson.
Four pass-through snowmobile club agreements were approved via a single “consent agenda’ vote. Houston County will serve as a sponsoring entity, funneling funds to the Viking Ridge Riders, Gopherland Trails, the Money Creek Snowmobile Club, and the La Crescent Snowmobile Club.
Change order #9 for the new highway department building was also approved. Those formally moved some materials from “labor” to the “materials category for accounting purposes, where they will be tax exempt. The update also provided water-resitant overhead door equipment for the wash bay, adding $2,042 to the project.
Ongoing efforts to control invasive Japanese Hops along the Root River corridor were approved through a contract with Brothers Up North LLC. The 2021 “up to $5000) herbicide spraying contract will complete the project, and will rely on grant dollars from the State of Minnesota.
COVID update/emergency policy changes
Houston County Public Health director John Pugleasa reported Houston County vaccine rates are improving, with the 16 and over population being 68% vaccinated, 65 and older at 98%, and the total population at 56%.
“That puts us well within the top 10 (counties in Minnesota ) for all of those measures,” the director added. Twelve to 15 year-olds will also be tracked soon, he stated.
“Primary health care providers are really stepping up and we’re seeing a significant increase in the number of vaccines that they’re doing,” Pugleasa said. “We aren’t standing up the large-scale clinics like we did earlier. We’ve now completed all of our large-scale second-dose clinics, but we do have available Johnson & Johnson and Moderna (vaccine).
The director said the challenge in administering those is to try to find groups of people who can arrange to come in together, since a Moderna vial contains 10 doses, and the J&J vials contain 5 doses.
Wasting as little vaccine as possible is the goal, but the value of getting vaccines in arms that need them is going up, he stated. The Pfizer vaccine, which is already approved for younger patients, requires ultra-cold storage which Houston County Public Health does not have.
Pugleasa also noted that CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines are changing, affecting mask usage and more.
Commissioners voted to update the COVID-19 information posted on the county’s website, binging it in line with suggestions which director Pugleasa sent.
For example, even though mask use is no longer mandated in county buildings, individuals who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear them.
The county board is currently slated to meet via conference call one more time (June 1) before resuming in-person meetings.
