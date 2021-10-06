By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On Sept. 28, Houston County commissioners set their preliminary levy and budget for 2022.
At 3% higher than last year, the proposed levy increase anticipates a deficit of $308,371. The 2022 preliminary budget includes $29,622,331 in total revenues, and $29,930,702 in expenditures. The proposed net levy ($12,875,727) is the maximum amount that can appear on the certified levy (typically set in December) which is what actual property tax bills are based on. The board may choose to make reductions to the final (certified) levy, but cannot increase that amount beyond the preliminary figure.
The 2022 preliminary budget is based on current planned departmental spending with review from the finance committee, finance director Carol Lapham reported.
A number of reductions to those initial spending requests include some items which will now be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars, and will not affect the levy or budget, she reported.
For example, the board approved the purchase of a 2021 John Deere 644P wheel loader during the September 28 session at a cost of $132,233 ($216,233 minus an $84,000 trade in allowance for a 2007 unit). The purchase was originally scheduled for 2022, but commissioners decided to act now rather than wait for an expected price increase of approximately $20,000. That purchase will be paid for with ARPA funds.
On a property tax related note, commissioners set their Truth in Taxation meeting for December 14th at 6 p.m.
Other news
There were numerous items for commissioners to act on. After considerable debate, the board voted 3-2 to hire Tara Kowalke to fill the open position of children’s services lead social worker, effective Nov. 1, 2021, and conditioned on the successful completion of a background check.
There were no problems with the hiring expressed by either management or organized labor, but the parties disagreed on paying a starting rate of “step 8” for a new hire.
AFSME representative Max Forrester stated his organization interprets the labor contract as limiting new hires to no higher than step 4 initially.
Personnel/facilities director Tess Arrick-Kruger stated the county has managerial discretion when it comes to exempt salaried employees. The motion passed as presented, including the step 8 pay level. A “no” vote was cast by Commission Bob Burns, who later said he voted nay because he would have preferred to hold more discussions with the union prior to bringing the matter to the board. The other “no” was cast by Commissioner Greg Myhre, who expressed budgetary concerns.
A “consent agenda” vote accepted the resignation of highway maintenance specialist Jason Leahy with thanks for his 15 years of service, and initiated a competitive search for a replacement.
By a vote of 4-1, the board approved a motion to hire the Weiser Law Office to provide assistance on a potential land purchase for the Houston County Airport.
Work includes a title search and review of abstract and records. If that purchase is completed, some existing hangers would be moved farther from the runway, and additional hangers could also be built. Commissioner Eric Johnson cast the lone “no” vote. Commissioners also approved additional documents for an already-accepted $84,000 FAA grant for a culvert lining project at the airport facility.
The board approved a resolution updating their five-year prioritized bridge replacement list.
The document represents a milestone in those efforts, as county engineer Brian Pogodzinski reported that all the bridges now needing replacement are listed on the first four years of the plan.
After the meeting, he told the the Argus that getting caught up on a once-lengthy list of replacements has been a daunting task.
“With a total of seven bridges in poor condition remaining in the county, three of them already under contract to be replaced, that should only be a few years away...” the engineer noted. “Over the last 20 years, Houston County has replaced 46% of all Township and County-owned bridges, 82 in total. The average age of a bridge in the county is now 30.8 years, which is 13 years less than the national average.
“This accomplishment would not have been possible without having such an amazing and dedicated staff at the highway department and continued support by the County Board of Commissioners, Township officers, and MnDOT State Aid,” Pogodzinski concluded.
The board also accepted a $175,743 pavement marking job for county roads done by AAA Striping Service Co., (St. Michael, Minnesota), and a $21,751 crack filling project for roadways which has been completed by Fahrner Asphalt (Plover, Wisconsin).
Six change orders for the new highway headquarters/shop complex were approved. One of those included a credit of $10,124 for some work that will not be needed, so the total cost (minus the credit) was $11,760. The county reportedly still has over $100,000 left in it’s contingency fund for the project. On a related note, commissioners also approved a $19,741 invoice for chairs, and a $52,503 invoice for “desks and surfaces” for the new facility.
The board also approved the purchase of a $11,487 copy machine for the Sheriff’s Department.
A SCORE (Governor’s Select Committee on Recycling and the Environment) four-year grant agreement for Houston County’s solid waste program was approved.
Those funds require a 25% local match, but the actual amount of money that the state is offering is still unknown, since future state funding for the effort has not yet been set, county staff reported.
MnDOT District 6 personnel also presented a yearly update to the board on their 10-year plan for state roads and bridges in the region.
As far as Houston County work scheduled for completion in 2022/2023, the only item is a bridge repaving/repair of a span on Highway 76, 0.5 miles south of County Road 26, MnDOT staff report.
However, more projects are waiting in the wings. A study on slowing traffic near a crossing in Caledonia (Esch Drive and Highway 44) and a study on the safety of an intersection (Highway 26/County 3) in Brownsville are included on the list.
