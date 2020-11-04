By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners looked into a lot of different subjects on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The board decided to table the approval of a bid package for a pre-engineered metal building for the new county highway headquarters/shop facility in Caledonia.
With a conditional use permit for the project still under consideration by the City of Caledonia (while the city and county negotiate on the potential installation of a new water main loop which could serve the facility), commissioners decided they could not act on the bid package just yet.
On a related note, the board rejected all bids for a fabric covered steel storage building for the site, citing cost issues and differences between what was actually being offered by various bidders.
Commissioners voted to approve up to $50,000 in CARES Act funds for five sheds to be constructed and delivered to county recycling sites. Zoning administrator Aaron Lacher confirmed, “The sheds are for the drop sites, and are intended to allow staff to socially distance during the colder, winter months.“
A single consent agenda vote approved a number of items. Commissioners formally accepted the resignation of Houston County Board of Adjustment member Bryan Van Gorp, and will advertise for three soon to be open positions on that panel.
Two remaining members (Larry Hafner and Ken Anderson) will be able to re-apply for additional terms. The Houston County Planning Commission will soon have two open positions advertised, with two existing members (Larry Hafner and Ed Hammell) on that board also being able to re-apply under the county’s term limit policy.
Four probationary county employees were also granted regular employment status on the same ballot.
Kurt Wayne, principal planner for MnDOT District 6 (Rochester) gave commissioners an update on both short and long-term plans for state highways and bridges in Houston County.
“We’ve got a lot of projects centered between the years of 2025 and 2027 or 2028,” he said. “We’re looking over the next 10 years for more than $30 million dollars of investment in Houston County on these roadways. We pick our projects for the 10-year time horizon based on pavement need, and then we work from there.”
In 2021, three Highway 76 bridges north of Houston are scheduled for repairs. Several CSAH roadways are also slated for maintenance.
The board went into closed session to discuss litigation related to the Schutz quarry with Jay Squires, its land-use attorney. When the meeting re-opened Squired reported, “We discussed court-ordered mediation in the Kruckow case, and the board of commissioners had some discussions about representation, so they just need to decide in open session how they’d like to approach that.”
A motion for Commissioner Greg Myhre to serve as the board’s sole representative failed by a 2-3 vote, with Myhre and Commissioner Eric Johnson in the minority. Then a motion for Myhre and one member of the Board of Adjustment (to be appointed at a future BOA meeting) to attend the mediation was approved 3-2, with Myhre and Johnson voting “no.”
Commissioners later convened a public hearing on a proposed 2021 county fee schedule.
There were only a few changes from 2020. One was a $100 fee for septic permits related to modifications being made to existing systems. That would be used to cover the county’s cost to review those documents, staff reported.
The second was an increase in the per household solid waste fee charged to cities and townships by $4 per residence per year to support the cost of providing drop sites.
A third fee change was a new charge to county residents to get chloride dust treatment on (gravel) county roadways. Those would be based on the length of frontage where the chemical would be applied, at $220 for 250 feet and $360 for 400 feet.
Historically, the county has covered the cost of chloride treatment for residences close to those particular roads, county engineer Brian Pogodzinski noted. Townships have traditionally charged various amounts to provide chloride to residents on their roadways. The board will need to vote on the fee schedule at a later date.
