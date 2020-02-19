By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Houston County Economic Development Authority had a busy 2019, and a wide variety of projects continue as 2020 progresses.
“It has been a pleasure working with you guys on economic development this past year,” EDA director Allison Wagner told the Houston County Board on February 11. Wagner gave commissioners a summation of organization’s 2019 annual report, which featured three EDA loans totaling $95,000, not including a $75,000 loan to Acentek which has also been approved, but is pending a grant award. That project would provide broadband accessibility to approximately 800 locations within the county.
The three businesses receiving loans in 2019 were Klug Insurance Agency ($20,000 to assist with relocation and construction), which will add one full-time position, Red’s Hometown Market ($65,000 for coffee shop and deli area additions), that includes the addition of one full-time and two or three part-time jobs, and a $10,000 loan to Caledonia Bakery, adding one full time position while retaining several other jobs.
The total dollars leveraged with the $95,000 in low interest loans was $755,000, Wagner added. The EDA had 13 active loans on the books at the end of 2019, totaling $288,524 in outstanding principal. The organization also had $436,247 in year-end cash available for additional loans.
The report also lists a multitude of workshops, tours, job fairs and coaching sessions for business owners and others, and cites a continuing initiative “to help farmers try new things both on and off the farm. The EDA’s goal is to get to know farmers, develop plans based on their individual interests and needs, and help them adapt so that they can be successful.”
On a regional level, the Houston County EDA continues to work with the Bluff Country Collaborative, Wagner noted. That partnership includes the Fillmore County EDA and all Houston County school districts, more than 50 businesses, Workforce Development, Perkins Consortium, and the Southeast Service Coop. Local students are placed with business partners, “creating valuable job experience, (and) exposing them to career opportunities...” The project is aimed at not only developing the workforce, but initiating a “workforce pipeline for participating businesses.”
Another EDA effort which will be a focus in 2020 is to “Implement strategic marketing practices for Houston County and its communities,” the report states.
On a related note, commissioners approved an EDA revolving loan request from Kaddy’s Kafe. The La Crescent restaurant will utilize the $30,000 EDA loan as part of a $225,000 project which business owners will use to purchase the building where the restaurant is located. The effort is aimed at retaining 24 jobs, including 5 full-time positions. The loan has a set rate of 3.75%, with a term of seven years.
In other news, a single “consent agenda” vote approved several items, including an agreement to once again participate in a fluorescent lamp recycling program in 2020, ongoing guardianship service contracts for Human Services, and more, including several personnel items. The board accepted the resignation of solid waste coordinator Julie Amundson with thanks for her nine years of service to Houston County.
