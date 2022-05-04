By Craig Moorhead
y a 3-2 vote, Houston County commissioners have approved the use of electronic poll pads for this years’ elections.
The April 26 vote occurred after about 40 minutes of discussion on the topic, during which several county residents urged the board to reject offering the devices to precincts.
Replacing printed voter rolls, the KNOWiNK poll pads are used in the voter check-in and verification process. After a voter is located on the poll pad list of registered voters, the person who is checking in will still be required to sign a paper “oath” receipt prior to being issued a paper ballot. Those records are retained by poll workers, Houston County auditor/treasurer Donna Trehus said.
“It’s very quick and very efficient, as far as at the polling place...” Trehus added. “We’re going to put this information in at the county level before these go out to the polling places, and that has to be checked and re-checked to make sure we have all the names of the people who are registered to vote. It’s nothing different than we have when we send out the (paper) roster.”
“I have found that in La Crescent Township, they’re really looking forward to going with the poll pads, and it’s much more efficient,” Commissioner Teresa Walter noted.
“The efficiency of this is, instead of having thick books of names to page through, it’s on a screen and it’s easier to find, and quicker...” Commissioner Dewey Severson said. “I like the idea that you can’t just swipe your driver’s license, because that’s got more information on it than people realize. A lot of the folks that use credit cards, they swipe it and there’s information on there that’s way more than we’re expecting to have on our poll pads. So it’s efficiency, and making sure that certain numbers - such as social security and drivers license numbers - aren’t in the system. It’s strictly a name and address.”
“You’re speeding up the process as far as people not having to stand in line to wait to sign the book,” Commissioner Bob Burns said. “With regard to the poll pads in the townships, they don’t have to use the poll pads. They can go ahead and say they don’t want to use them and they just want to go with the book. Same thing with the cities, same with the entire county.”
Commissioners Eric Johnson and Greg Myhre voted “no” on approving the use of poll pads. “Why fix what isn’t broke?” Johnson asked.
On an elections-related note, a resolution re-establishing district boundaries for elected offices was also approved by the board. Trehus reported that there were no changes to any of those boundaries within Houston County.
Other news
Commissioners voted to spend $215,106 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for a new electronic document management system (EDMS) for their Human Services Department. Houston County has been utilizing a multi-county EDMS for about 10 years, but the host (Winona County) “Is moving in a different direction, so I’m making an ARPA request to replace that,” Health and Human Services director John Pugleasa said. “We budget every year for the ongoing maintenance to support this type of system. This new system includes a significant savings over what we’re historically paid. Over 50% savings.” Pugleasa said that in 2023 alone, the new system will save Houston County an estimated $42,914.
The board also heard input from one additional person on a no-wake zone ordinance which has been proposed for a portion of the Mississippi River that borders the City of La Crescent. That occurred during the initial “public comment”portion of the meeting, and the speaker favored leaving the situation on the West Channel as-is. Later, Severson asked the board for a consensus of opinion to move forward with the proposed ordinance, which would involve sending information on the matter to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. That agency will get all of the comments received on the topic, including statements made at a recent public hearing in La Crescent. Severson, who cited safety concerns, got the consensus to proceed.
The consent agenda was approved with a single vote. That list of items included accepting the resignation of public health nurse Elizabeth Knutson with thanks for her years of service to Houston County, and initiating a competitive search to fill that position. Eric Cognac was appointed as a lead social worker, and two persons (Calvin Nagle and Storm Davis) were hired as “at will, temporary/seasonal licensed deputy sheriff” staff to provide boat patrols on the Mississippi River.
The consent vote also approved a two-year agreement with Tellurian UCAN Inc. (La Crosse), “to provide mental health stabilization services” on an as-needed basis for Houston County Public Health and Human Services. The rate for those services is $625 per day.
Briefly
Commissioners voted to amend a contract with Wildcat Park manager Edward “Jake” Lonkoski, in order to provide liability insurance at the park. Limits are $1 million per occurrence, with a $2 million umbrella. Those who choose to swim in the river will have to do so at their own risk.
The board accepted a quote from Fahrner Asphalt Sealers to patch cracks on CSAH 4 South and blow-out and seal cracks on CSAH 27. The work on CSAH 4 will be completed first (for an estimated $18,400), and then the remainder of the $30,000 budgeted for the jobs will be spent on CSAH 27.
An agreement with La Crosse County was approved, paving the way for two household hazardous waste collection events to be held in Houston County. Those are currently scheduled to occur on May 14 at the Houston Recycling Center, and on August 13 at the La Crescent Drop Site. Further information on the collections will be posted in the Caledonia Argus.
Commissioners also accepted donations from 28 local businesses and agencies totaling $3,195 to be used to fund an upcoming Farm Safety Day in Houston County.
