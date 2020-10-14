Scott Yeiter
Tell us about yourself.
I am married to my wife Sarah and have three children Anna, Emily, and Alex and a grandson Zayveon. I live in the house that my grandfather built, and six generations have lived under its roof. I have an AA degree in Law Enforcement and have been a municipal or county employee my entire adult life. Sarah and I also own and run Hill’s Morel Mushroom - Minnesota each spring. I served four years on the La Crescent City Council and continue to serve on the La Crescent Golf Course Committee.
Why are you running for county board?
I chose to run for Commissioner because I think it will give me the best opportunity to continue to serve the community as my public safety career nears its end. My experience working for municipal and county governments, gives me perspective other candidates don’t have.
Most people don’t realize just how much county government influences their lives. From public health, to highway, or tax assessment, Houston County has significant impact on its citizens lives, yet most have never met their county commissioner. There needs to be more involvement by the citizens and greater effort made by the county to reach them.
In your opinion, what are the most important issues facing Houston County? What solutions do you propose for those issues?
Currently, the most pressing issue is the continued response to Covid-19. As I write this, our neighbors to the east have again put limits on business capacity due to an increase in cases and the La Crescent High School has switched to on-line learning.
We need to continue to support Public Health in their mission to educate and protect us. Houston County needs to continue to lobby our State and Federal leaders on the need for continuous CARES type funding to support our businesses and residents. Houston County will not be able to raise taxes enough to meet our needs and Federal and State funding are going to be crucial.
The long-awaited highway department plan is coming to fruition, what can commissioners do in the future to avoid similar situations?
This is perhaps the most disappointing situation. This has been studied for over a decade. I know that the slow pace of government will bring me frustration, but any money that was potentially saved, has now been lost in the increase of construction costs.
The inflation on construction for the past 10 years has averaged 3.7% (Zarenski – Inflation Indexing, January 28, 2020). The delay in decision making has cost the taxpayers more money than could possibly be saved. Decisions can’t be kicked down the road to be the next Commission’s problem. Issues need to be dealt with in an efficient and timely manner, 10 years of study is neither. I want to get things done.
