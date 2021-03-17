By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Last week, Houston County commissioners learned that their Public Health Department has the ability to administer large numbers of COVID-19 immunizations – as long as vaccines are available and the Minnesota Department of Health opens the program up to additional eligible groups.
“As of yesterday, 79 percent of our over 65 population have received at least one dose (of the Moderna vaccine),” Public Health and Human Services director John Pugleasa said during the March 9 board meeting. “I’m encouraged, because what they’ve said all along is we need to get to approximately 80 percent of our population to have herd immunity. And those folks in the over 65 population are considered some of the more vulnerable.”
Pugleasa noted local immunization efforts have been successful because of a “community effort” which has brought together both public and private resources, including volunteers. No doses of the recently-approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine had arrived at the time of the meeting, but the county planned to administer second doses of the Moderna vaccine to around 570 persons on March 12, and another “first dose” clinic was planned to give an additional 200 shots.
“The big thing is, it sounds like Minnesota will be expanding eligibility for vaccines beginning Wednesday (March 10), so that includes phase 1b tier 2, and tier 3,” Public Health supervisor Heather Myhre reported. “In a nutshell, they’re looking at focusing on some underlying health conditions, food processing plant workers, and some other essential front line workers...”
In addition, any phase 1a individuals who have not been immunized will still be able to receive vaccines, Pugleasa and Myhre noted.
“I’m encouraged,” the director said. “We’re moving in the right direction. We have a solid plan in place and the ability to vaccinate large groups of people.”
On a related note, commissioners approved 66 grant applications for round two of the Houston County State Business Relief Grant program, using up the remaining funds available for that COVID-19 related effort. The second round will distribute $55,399, EDA coordinator Allison Wagner reported. And the total for both rounds will be $367,594, she added.
Other ballots
The board also approved a bid from Susurface Inc. (Moorhead, Minn.), to repair/line a major runway culvert at the Houston County Airport. The offer came in at $51,001, considerably less than the estimated cost of approximately $78,000. The acceptance is contingent on the project getting Federal Aviation Administration grant funding, which would pay 90 percent of the cost.
Commissioners approved a cooperative purchasing venture, ordering road salt to stockpile for the 2021-22 winter season. With around 20 percent less salt used this winter than usual, the 2,600 ton order was reduced by 200 tons from last year’s level, and that order saw the amount drop by 300 tons from the prior year.
Houston County can take anywhere from 80 to 120 percent of the order amount, as needed. Prices have lately been in the $83 to $84 per ton range, county staff reported.
The board also approved the filing of an annual report on the activities and financial aspects of the county’s 2020 feedlot program with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The effort budgeted $106,549, and spent $86,541 last year. Program costs included inspections and compliance, registrations, administration, training, owner assistance and outreach, and more. Most (19) of the compliance inspections were for feedlots in the 50-299 animal unit range.
Commissioners also approved a search for a full-time technical clerk for the Assessor’s Office.
