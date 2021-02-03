By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners got some good news on January 26. That’s when a $3 million dollar bond sale intended to pay for around half of the estimated cost of a new highway headquarters/shop facility occurred. On December 15, senior municipal advisor Bruce Kimmel of Ehlers Public Finance had met with the board, predicting that “hard to believe” interest rates of around 1.2% could be expected.
The State Aid Bonds, Series 2021A issuance drew six offers, Kimmel reported last week. “The market has just continued to out-perform in terms of investors accepting very low interest rates...” he said. “It’s really a tremendous result, and it’s just crazy to think that you can borrow money for 15 years and have your average interest rate be just a titch over one percent.”
Winning bidder Northland Securities, Inc., (Minneapolis) was approved by unanimous vote. The bonds come with a “true interest cost” of 1.0186%.
Houston County finance director Carol Lapham explained what that means following the meeting. “While the price bid by Northland was $3,200,929, it included a premium,” she said. “This could be used to increase the amount we received or reduce the amount of principal with the county still receiving just over $3,000,000 which was the initial requested amount.
“The county opted to use the premium to reduce the debt load so we will receive $3,072,043. The debt schedule shows principal payments of $2,945,000 and interest of $391,986.44 for (a) total to be repaid at $3,336,986.44.”
Board members have stated that they intend to utilize wheelage tax dollars to cover the cost of the bond payments, with the remainder coming from dollars already saved for the project.
Other votes, reports:
Commissioners also unanimously approved a Houston County State Business Relief Grant program, with round one applications expected to be accepted on or about February 5. Pandemic-affected businesses will be targeted, including restaurants, bars, fitness centers, exercise studios, entertainment venues, and event spaces. Grants of up to $5000 will be offered in the initial round.
Houston County director of Public Health John Pugleasa reported that his department continues to shift it’s efforts to getting COVID-19 vaccines to residents.
“As of today, there’s a real lack of available vaccine,” he told the board. “So you may be hearing from constituents that they’re frustrated that it’s difficult for them to find a vaccine - and that’s accurate.”
Pugleasa said that the the highest-risk group (1A) has been the initial focus for those vaccines, with public health working to get those shots to “most of that group,” (including emergency medical providers) while local assisted living centers, nursing homes and long-term care facilities have received vaccines by partnering with pharmacies.
“We have not wasted a dose to-date,” Public Health supervisor Heather Myhre stated.
Pugleasa noted that a “jot form” which was published in the Caledonia Argus is being used to help prepare for appointments when more supplies of vaccine arrive. But the director urged all Houston County residents to get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity that presents itself, whether that comes through their existing health care provider or his department.
In other news, the board discussed just how Houston County should support townships and cities that are applying for funding for roadway work through a State of Minnesota grant called LRIP (Local Road Improvement Program). Eventually, commissioners voted 4-1 to sponsor (serve as a pass-through entity for securing funding) for all township/city applications, but only offer a limited amount of support for the work that those applications require. The motion to do so specifically states that the county will sponsor the grant applications “with the stipulation that we will not entertain any part of the engineering or pre(requisite) work.”
Briefly:
The board updated the pay classification of interim county assessor Lucas Onstad while he serves in that role. Onstad was designated as assessor during a pending search to fill the post by auditor/treasurer Donna Trehus, pursuant to Minnesota statute. The same “consent agenda” vote approved a temporary wage adjustment for former assessor Cindy Cresswell-Hatleli to provide training within the Assessor’s Office in addition to her present duties.
Commissioners also convened a closed session to discuss their strategy for ongoing labor negotiations. Those sessions can also include the review of any labor negotiation proposals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.