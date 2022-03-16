By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners granted a conditional use permit (CUP) for Kruckow Companies LLC to expand mining operations at the Schutz aggregate quarry in Winnebago Township on Tuesday, March 8. The site has historically operated as a legal nonconforming (grandfathered) mine, and was the center of a legal dispute between the county and the prospector over whether or not it still qualified for that status in recent years. In March of 2021, a settlement was reached on the matter, and the company agreed to submit a CUP application to expand the quarried area within the property.
“They’re going to expand (to) about seven acres,” Amelia Meiners of Houston County Environmental Services told the board. Fourteen applicable findings of fact and 10 conditions were recommended by the Houston County Planning Commission, all of which were adopted by commissioners.
Conditions included in the permit delineate the filing of reclamation reports, meeting zoning requirements for that reclamation once mining ceases, the county’s right to require a performance bond, setback requirements, blasting notifications and other requirements (including seismographic records) for the use of explosives, hours of operation, and how deep the excavations may go. The standard conditions that all federal, state, and local laws must be followed, and that county staff may enter the site “at reasonable times and in a reasonable manner,” were also included in the list.
Two other permits were also granted by the board. The first (a CUP) gave Andy and Ellyn Mulholland (Spring Grove Township) permission to build a dwelling on less than 40 acres in an agricultural protection district. The second was an IUP (interim use permit). That went to Joseph and Janine Engen of Wilmington Township, and will allow the couple to place a temporary farm dwelling near their home so that daughter Cassie (and her family) can live there and provide some assistance to the home owners. The IUP states that “The permit shall expire when Joseph and Janine Engen cease to reside in the permanent dwelling and are no longer engaged in farming.”
In other voting, commissioners approved a tentative 2022-2024 labor agreement with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Council 65 Local 2166. The pact is retroactive to the beginning of the year, and provides a 2% pay increase for 2022, 3% in 2023, and 3% in 2024.
The board discussed future American Rescue Plan Act distributions, but did not vote on any specific items to add to the list of awards they have made so far. To date, Houston County has allocated approximately $1.7 million of it’s $3.6 million in ARPA dollars. Commissioners did vote to move forward with a new EDMS (electronic data management system) for their Public Health and Human Services Department, since a consortium with Winona County is no longer going to provide that service. Some ARPA dollars might end up being used to help pay for that project. The topic of additional ARPA distributions is expected to be on the board’s March 22 agenda.
Commissioners also met with county assessor Lucas Onstad, who spoke on property value increases for 2023. Across-the-board increases would not necessarily raise taxes, since the relative tax burden would remain the same across all property owners. But increased levies would. “We do know that when we add significant value to our county, if spending doesn’t change our tax rates go down...” Onstad said. “The biggest thing is, remember it’s a value increase. That is based on the market, what people are paying (for real estate).”
Several additional “powers resolutions” for county bank accounts were adopted with a single consent agenda vote. Those updated both the Hokah and La Crescent drop site aluminum purchase accounts. A pair of similar resolutions for the Caledonia supervised drop site and Spring Grove aluminum purchase accounts (approved on March first) were amended on the same ballot. The board also approved the hire Michael Johnson as probationary jailer/dispatcher on the consent agenda, effective March 23, 2022.
Newly-hired Houston/Fillmore County Extension Educator Katie Drewitz introduced herself to the board. “I grew up on a six-generation farm in Fillmore County, and I got a degree in agricultural education from the University of Minnesota,” she said. “I went on to work in animal pharmaceuticals, and I also worked at John Deere as a technical instructor for a while, and then moved into Extension, where I worked in central Minnesota...”
When the job in Houston and Fillmore counties opened up, “it gave me the opportunity to get closer to home,” Drewitz added. “I truly love my job, and I love the opportunity that I got there (in Stearns, Benton, and Morrison counties) and I’m looking forward to being back here... Today’s my first day in Houston County.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.