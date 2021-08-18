By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners held a brief business meeting on Tuesday, August 10.
The board voted to take care of some longstanding problems with the east entry steps of the historic Houston County Courthouse building, accepting a bid from contractor Fowler & Hammer to rebuild the crumbling steps. The new steps will feature a concrete alternative that will include a colorized finish and stone masonry mold to simulate a stonework appearance on the sidewalls of the stairs. The accepted bid was the lowest of the five which were submitted, totaling $50,600. The bids covered a wide range of prices. The most expensive offer to do the same work was $139,750.
Commissioners had budgeted approximately $70,000 for the project, and had applied for some grant dollars to pay around half of the cost to fix the steps. However, the grant money would have required the use of historic materials (stone) while re-building the steps, so the end cost to the county could have been higher, even with the additional funding.
Houston County’s biggest building project was also on the agenda, as the board approved a pair of change orders for the highway headquarters/shop facility now under construction. The first of those will add the installation of a pressure washer to the general contractor’s list of items to oversee/coordinate, while the second will add floodlights to a pair of hoop sheds that will be used to store salt and sand. The Hydro Tek hot water pressure washer is expected to cost $9,908 (installed), including the contractor’s fee. The lighting (with related controls) adds a total of $5,604 to the project.
By unanimous vote, commissioners appointed Matt Vetsch to the Houston County Economic Development Board. Vetsch will serve a three-year term.
Several items were approved via a single “consent agenda” vote. That ballot included the hire of Linda Ulmen as a probationary assistant custodian, effective August 23rd and conditioned upon a successful background check. Another consent item authorized the Southern Minnesota Housing Network to administer funds which are available through the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program. SEMCAC (a sub-grantee of the effort) reports that seven Houston County households received $8,551 in direct assistance from the Family Homeless Prevention Program during the last full year. Houston County did not have to provide any funding for the program.
