By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners addressed some ongoing programs last week, approving agreements for grants which affect a wide range of services. The Nov. 23 meeting also saw a few more highway shop/headquarters change orders come before the board, as that building project nears completion.
Commissioners approved a Natural Resources Block Grant agreement with the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. That pact provides funds for septic treatment compliance programs, shoreland compliance efforts, local water management, and Wetland Conservation Act compliance. The grant totals $79,418, covering both 2022 and 2023 for most of the programs mentioned above.
Two agreements addressed grant programs which are primarily managed by Houston County Human Services. Both the Minnesota Family Investment Program and the Title IV – D cooperative (child support services) agreements were approved. Both agreements cover 2022-2023 funding.
Houston County will once again serve as a pass-through sponsor for Grant-in-Aid dollars that local snowmobile clubs depend on to maintain trails. The board approved the documentation for fiscal 2022 with the State of Minnesota. Clubs include Gopherland Trails, La Crescent Trails, Houston Money Creek Trails, and Viking Ridge Riders.
The board also held a required public hearing on a county-held “MS4” permit issued through the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The permit applies to “the urbanized area within and around La Crescent,” county engineer Brian Pogodzinski explained, and authorizes the discharge of stormwater into a “small municipal separate storm sewer system.”
Pogodzinski told the board that the permit impacts the county insofar as some winter county road treatments in the area, and runoff from a solid waste drop site which the county operates. There was no public input offered during the hearing.
Pogodzinski also brought three change orders for the new highway shop/headquarters being built in Caledonia, all of which were approved.
The first (#32) will add additional curb and gutter on Washington Street as well as near a transformer, while reducing some concrete sidewalk in the latter area. The added cost is estimated at $5,034.
The second (change order #25) is a revised request for wash bay changes which take into account increased material prices, adding around $700 to costs, the engineer reported. Commissioners expressed dissatisfaction that orders for the materials were apparently not locked in when that change order was originally approved.
The third (change order #33) was for additional insulation to fill void space “between the roof sheets” of the new building. The additional cost was estimated at $8,888.
Commissioners also approved a memorandum of understanding with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (Council 65, Local 2166). That agreement emerged from a grievance which went to mediation regarding the initial step (wage) offering for an exempt employee.
Under the MOU, Houston County agreed “not to offer employment to a prospective exempt new hire greater that Step 4 of the 2021 CBA salary grid except by prior mutual agreement of between the county and the union.”
A single consent agenda vote approved several personnel items. Included on that list was accepting the resignation of deputy auditor/treasurer Mary Gulbranson with thanks for nearly 20 years of service, effective 12/02/21.
Heidi Lapham was hired as a probationary auditor/treasurer in the license center, effective 12/14/21. Will Parsons was hired as a probationary jailer/dispatcher effective 12/06/21. Patrick Molling was assigned as a probationary lead jailer/dispatcher, effective 12/06/21, and a competitive search to fill another vacant jailer/dispatcher position was approved.
Houston Public Library director Elizabeth Gibson-Gasset spoke to the board during their public comment period, asking commissioners to follow through with a $20,000 increase in funding for 2022. The county appropriated just under $166,000 to SELCO in 2021, supporting five local libraries.
But Gibson-Gasset said that on a per-capita basis, that fell short of the average amount that taxpayers in the cities where the libraries are located are paying. Two commissioners have met with SELCO representatives on a new one-year contract, and the $20,000 increase is already factored into the 2022 budget, Commissioner Bob Burns stated. However, the board has yet to vote on finalizing 2022 appropriations.
