By Craig Moorhead
H
ouston County commissioners approved three conditional use permits (CUPs) on Tuesday, May 10th.
The first will allow Justin Mark to build a single-family dwelling on less than 40 acres in an agricultural protection district located in Houston Township.
“What we did in the conditions, what we’re recommending is... a fair amount of cleanup and those kind of activities, and that they get those done prior to issuing the building permit,” Environmental Services director Martin Herrick reported. “We’re giving them a year to get all the materials removed, get it cleaned up, and then go ahead with the building permit.”
The board approved the permit with all the conditions proposed by their planning commission. There were eight of those, ranging from the standard stipulation that all state, federal, and local regulations must be followed, to how the former building site will be restored (cleaned up). Fill will also be required to raise the structure, since the “ordinary high water level” of a creek is not far to the east, and a licensed septic professional will have to identify two drain fields.
The second CUP will allow Michael Rogich and Amanda Bennett to “convert part of a building into a single family dwelling and storage units in a general business district.” The Caledonia Township site was formerly known as Elmer’s Supper Club, commissioners noted. The parcel will retain general business district zoning, Commissioner Bob Burns said. The Quonset portion of the structure will house seven storage units.
The third CUP will allow Consolidated Energy Co. (Onalaska) to “install a liquid propane gas storage facility in an agriculture district in Spring Grove Township.” County staff reported that the applicant needed “a satellite distribution location to provide propane fuel to area landowners for both residential and agricultural use.” There were four conditions, including the standard rule that all federal, state, and local regulations will be followed and county staff will be allowed access to the site. A certificate of survey from a licensed surveyor will also be required for the new parcel, and the site will need to include all of the proposed infrastructure listed in the application, such as security fencing and lights.
County surveyor Eric Schmitt brought quotes for aerial imagery flights, which Houston County has traditionally done once every three years. The board approved a package from Eagle View Reveal that includes a flight in early 2023, before trees leaf out (March or April). The board chose a pixel resolution of six inches, which meets the standard for property tax appraisals used in urban areas, the surveyor reported. The cost (payable over three years) will be $77,620 after omitting a line item in the quote for 3D textured mesh. The package will be paid for from an annual buffer grant which the Houston County zoning office currently receives. Accepting the quote also locked in the same offer (at the same price) for another flight in 2026, should Houston County choose to utilize the same vendor.
By a 4-1 vote, commissioners approved a professional services agreement with Collaborative Design Group to update construction documents for re-roofing the historic Houston County courthouse, provide bidding materials and assist with that part of the process, and also provide construction administration for the work. The same company had provided plans for a historic restoration of the roof, but the county was not chosen to receive grant money for that project. The new plans will no longer require a historically accurate replacement, so the new documents will reflect that. The end result could appear to be historical to a casual observer, “But not be done in a historical manner...” county engineer Brian Pogodzinski told the board. “In this case it’s going to be substantially different from historical.”
“In this case it’s not going to be substantially different from the decisions that were made on the (east courthouse) steps,” Houston County personnel/facilities director Tess Arrick Kruger added. The total cost of the agreement is $10,070. The lone “no” vote was cast by Commissioner Eric Johnson.
A single “consent agenda” vote approved several items. Eliana Babinski was rehired as a 67 day temporary employee “to assist in the 2022 elections – attend mandatory trainings and perform work directly related to elections.” Two budgeted expenditures were also approved. The first was a $10,527 wide format plotter and scanner to replace equipment which has failed, and the second was $17,263 for a set of county computers which will not be purchased with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
A yearly Emergency Management Performance Grant provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and administered by the State of Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety was approved. The annual grant totals $18,476, and requires an equal local match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.