By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners approved several personnel changes with a single “consent agenda” vote on Tuesday, October 5th.
Child Protective Services social worker Kelly Rohland was assigned to a vacancy in the Adult Services social worker area of responsibility (a lateral transfer), effective October 18. Combining duties from a couple of jobs, the board also approved the position of PSAP (public safety answering point) /emergency management coordinator. Commissioner Teresa Walter noted that the change would save the county approximately $30,000 per year. Lead jailer Mark Olson was assigned to the new position, effective October 6. Finally, a competitive internal search for a program coordinator/lead jailer was also approved on the ballot.
Following the recommendations of their planning commission, the board voted to issue two conditional use permits.
The first went to Kerry Ruffridge, who applied to make some changes to an existing pole shed in Spring Grove Township, turning it into a dwelling (studio apartment) as well as a shop. That permit required a CUP since it allows the building of a dwelling on less than 40 acres in an agricultural district.
The second was issued to Josh Ross, who sought a permit to build a 2,592 square foot accessory (storage) building in a residential district within Union Township. The site is north of the intersection of State Highway 44 and County 20. It already contains a former church building, which was made into a home.
The board also approved the continuation of a yearly four-county employment and training services agreement which SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) participants benefit from. Workforce Development Inc. provides those services to eligible participants, Public Health and Human Services director John Pugleasa reported.
Commissioners also learned that an initial report on how they plan to use $3,612,832 in American Rescue Plan dollars will not be due until January 31, 2022. The board originally expected to have to file that report in late October, 2021.
