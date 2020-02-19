By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council took a couple of steps forward on a new water well during their February 10 session.
Caledonia currently has just two active wells producing water, staff report. So when one of those has to shut down for maintenance that can last weeks or even months, it leaves Caledonia residents and businesses in a somewhat precarious position. Well number eight will be located near West Adams Street, and has a “start-up completion” date of November 30, 2021.
First up were the proposed bid documents which prospective drillers will utilize. That hefty packet of documents was reviewed and passed by unanimous vote.
Some details: The engineer’s estimate for the work is $296,110, and the job sheet includes 116 feet of 24 inch casing, 558 feet of 18 inch casing, tests for plumbness and alignment, drilling, blasting, test pumping, sampling, gamma testing logs, televised records, disinfection, and more.
The well cavity at the base of the casing will reach into Wonewoc Formation sandstone, at a scheduled depth of 656 feet, WSB engineers report. The final completing for all drilling and testing is December 18, 2020, although the project could be finished sooner.2The council opted to impose work hours of Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with Saturday work (8-5) only with council approval. When the well is completed, it will be sealed with a welded-on steel plate. Then construction of the well house can begin. Council members are expected to consider drilling bids on March 9.
By a 4-1 vote, engineering and architectural services covering design, bidding, and construction of the well house were also awarded to WSB, at a not to exceed figure of $116,624. The total cost for that phase of the project is expected to reach $800,000 to $850,000. The well house is where the 600-800 gallon per minute pump will be installed. Besides the pump room, the project includes an electrical room, gas chlorine room, and fluoride room.
The rest of the February 10 session was fairly brief. Council members once again tabled possible sewer charge increases for 2020, opting to get more information on what to expect from the larger commercial users of the system before proceeding. The proposed increases were minor – including a 40 cent per month addition to residential-sized fixed meter charges, and a 40 cent per 1000 gallon increase in usage charges.
The council agreed to the purchase of a 2019 John Deere Gator utility vehicle for the Caledonia Volunteer Fire Department, but it won’t cost taxpayers anything. Members also accepted a $10,572 donation from the fire department’s relief association, which will cover the cost of the unit after the trade-in allowance on an existing utility vehicle is factored in.
Members also convened a public hearing on a liquor license application for K Brothers Restaurants, LLC, for a new establishment at 208 E. Main Street. The license was granted following that session.
