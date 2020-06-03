By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On May 26, the Caledonia City Council approved the sale of a $764,000 General Obligation Sewer Revenue Note to temporarily cover the cost of design and bidding services for the city’s new wastewater treatment facility.
Good for up to three years, the note carries a fixed interest rate of 1.7%, and was issued through the Minnesota Rural Water Association’s Midi Loan program.
The bonds are callable at any time with no penalty. When Minnesota PFA (Public Facilities Authority) funding becomes available later during the project, the City of Caledonia can pay off the note with those dollars, which will likely include a combination of grants and low interest loans.
In other news, drilling is set to start in mid-July on well No. 8, council members were told. A public meeting will be scheduled before the work begins, and the well should be completed by the middle of October. A new pump house measuring approximately 16x24 feet will then be built on the site.
Members discussed the outlook for opening the Caledonia Aquatic Center this summer, but with State of Minnesota guidelines for opening various venues and facilities currently being updated, the council took no action to open the pool just yet.
The pool facility was scheduled for a June 9 opening prior to the pandemic, and it would still be possible to get the center ready for swimming on that date, city staff reported.
Council members expressed support for opening the Swim Center (with whatever public safety restrictions are required) as soon as possible.
The council also met with Caledonia summer baseball and softball coaches, approving (by consensus) a plan that will allow practices in June, with Coulee Region League games beginning in July.
With cuts to Local Government Aid being discussed by state legislators, the council took proactive action by postponing a couple of budgeted projects. Those include a new boiler for the City Auditorium ($150,000), plus a $12,000 line item to replace a John Deere mower.
Council members also agreed to having staff draft of a resolution (which could be passed during a June 1 meeting set to consider updates to the Comprehensive Plan) that will ask Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to allow inside dining at restaurants, and open other businesses in greater Minnesota as quickly as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.