By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On Sept. 28, the Caledonia City Council voted to include the construction of a new ambulance station in their 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Plan. The same vote also authorized requests for proposals from architects to design the structure.
Some initial cost estimates are approximately $1 million for the project. On a related note, members later went into closed session to discuss making an offer to purchase a potential building site, a vacant lot at 615 W. Washington Street. That parcel was just one of the sites mentioned during initial talks on the project at the city council’s Sept. 14 meeting.
The council also set its preliminary property tax levy for 2021 at 9.5% above the 2020 certified levy. At $1,014,989, the proposed levy is $88,058 higher than the levy collected this year.
Council members noted the final levy (which must be set before the end of the year) can still be reduced, but cannot exceed the proposed levy. Lesser increases (from six to eight percent) were also mentioned prior to the vote.
The preliminary levy represents per capita taxes of $357, city staff reported. That’s lower than most local communities. For example, in 2020 the City of La Crescent had a per capita levy of $589 (based on 2019 population estimates). In Houston County, only the City of Brownsville had a lower per capita tax levy than Caledonia, at $273.
In 2019, the council set the proposed levy 8% higher than the year before. That amount was later certified as the final levy (which actual tax bills are based on). But the year before, a proposed levy increase of 6.5% was cut by 1% before being finalized. And a 5% proposed levy increase for 2018 was finalized at 3%. The last time the levy was not increased was in 2017.
City engineer Matthew Mohs of Bolton & Menk (Rochester) gave an in-depth presentation on the GIS (geographic information system) survey project which his company has been conducting for the City of Caledonia.
Gathering and organizing the city’s information on streets, utilities and more into a single database is a major step forward, city clerk/administrator Adam Swann stated.
“It’s the first time the city has ever had some sort of comprehensive database of all of our records... It’s going to be really beneficial. Institutional knowledge is always really valuable, and you would naturally lose that as people come and go...
“Bolton and Menk did this (survey) for us for free,” he added.
Mohs recommended adding water main loops to connect some of the major lines in the southeastern portions of the city, near the Houston County Fairgrounds and the County Highway Department headquarters.
With a major rebuild being planned for the latter site, enhancing the water supply for fire protection would be advisable, he noted. The cost to provide the loops would be around $293,000.
County engineer Brian Pogodzinski was on hand for those preliminary talks. He said that the existing water mains at the highway shop are six inches in diameter, but a pump may be added to boost water delivery.
The county hopes to begin construction on the footings for a new headquarters building late this year, with hookups for water service taking place in the middle or late summer of 2021, Pogodzinski reported.
Mohs also spoke about the new “infrastructure management plan” which he has been helping to draft for the city. That project was approved last April at a cost of $5000. The work includes current and future needs for streets, utilities, water, storm and sanitary sewer systems, as well as additional items.
Other news
Council members approved several items with a single “consent agenda” vote, including the resignation of firefighter Matt Ginther and a land use application from Caledonia Auto Repair to build a new walkway addition at 205 S. Marshall St.
The council also approved the transfer of an additional $5,000 in CARES Act funds to their COVID-19 relief grant program.
