By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
For members of the Caledonia City Council, trying to determine just what a new ambulance/fire station might cost could be challenging.
The City of Caledonia is submitting a capital budget request to the State of Minnesota for such a facility. In order to “capture all possible costs” for the project, the amount of money to design and build the facility included in that request totaled approximately $4 million – considerably higher than the $2.2 million that the city council was told previously – during its Oct. 11 meeting.
The capital budget request asks for $2,010,637 in state funds to help with “pre-design, design, construct, furnish, and equip” costs related to a new joint fire and ambulance station.
During the council’s Oct. 25 meeting, city clerk/administrator Adam Swann said he was putting together a power point presentation on the request to go before the Minnesota House of Representatives on Nov. 10. If the city can find the funds necessary to proceed, construction could begin in the spring of 2023.
The council also discussed the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for 2022 – 2026. City staff removed 2022 and 2023 line items to replace some windows and doors at the city auditorium after that work was authorized for 2021.
New carpeting for the council chamber at City Hall was also removed from the 2022 list, as that project has also been approved for completion in 2021.
The ambulance station line item was also revised to include a joint facility with the fire department. But with uncertain funding, the estimated project cost is still listed as $3,060,000 in 2023.
Engineering costs for a street reconstruction project at S. Marshall and E. Grove in the CIP had been estimated in the $75,000 to $100,000 range, Swann noted. However, a recent estimate from city engineer Matt Mohs states that engineering and design fees could cost $210,000. Swann said the council may want to issue an RFP (request for proposals) for those services before proceeding. There was no immediate vote on the matter from members.
The council did vote to offer a reduction in “liquidated damage” fees which were submitted to contractor Ricchio, Inc. for the late completion of repairs to pool gutters at the Caledonia Aquatic Center.
The pool had to open late (in 2021) due to that situation, and lifeguards were offered extra wages because of the late start. The company has filed a claim seeking mediation on what they called “an excessive amount” of damages after the City of Caledonia deducted 51 days of liquidated damages at $400 per day ($20,400) from the total owed for the work. Council members voted to offer a 14-day ($5,600) reduction in damages to settle the matter.
There was also a follow-up vote on a public nuisance. On Oct. 11, the council declared parcels at 620 S. Marshall and 420 W. Caledonia Streets public nuisances, and had certified letters sent to owners stating that the city would abate some long-standing problems if they were not addressed within 10 days. When that didn’t happen, crews were sent in to begin clean-up operations (which will be assessed on property tax rolls) at both properties.
After the cleanup began, the owner of the property at 620 South Marshall asked for more time to comply, city staff told the council. That property still has issues with sidewalk concrete and a garage that was left partially-finished for an extended period of time, and the council voted to give the owner another two weeks to remedy the situation.
Staff also reported that a public nuisance at 418 East Grove Street has been abated by a Caledonia-hired crew once, and might need further treatment. Bedbugs were reportedly found there, and spread to some nearby buildings.
Unpaid charges (including those mentioned above) will most likely be placed on tax rolls in November and December, as directed by the council.
Members voted to pay $25,241 (the city’s share) of the cost of a new water main loop on East Washington and East South Street. Two-thirds of those expenses are being paid by Houston County.
The council also voted to hire Emily Loging as an emergency medical responder for the Caledonia Ambulance Department. Mark Schiltz was rehired to serve as an emergency medical technician as well as the part-time assistant ambulance director.
In other news, the council plans to meet with Law Enforcement Labor Services representatives in mediation regarding a new collective bargaining agreement.
Construction of wellhouse No. 8 is now underway. The structure will serve a newly-completed well with the same designation, has a backup generator capable of pumping water during a power outage, and is expected to be completed by May 30, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.