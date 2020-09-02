By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Grant dollars played a key role at the Aug. 25 meeting of the Houston County board.
County commissioners learned that day that 93 applications for business assistance grants had already been received as their meeting convened.
Members noted that the program, which will utilize CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act dollars, should be able to fund a second round of applicants, which could include a broader pool, such as local non-profits. Business grant applications of up to $5,000 are being accepted for who qualify.
Houston County had a total of $2,262,920 in CARES Act dollars to work with, and committed $1,130,000 for the local economic support program in July, when commissioners authorized their Finance Committee to allocate economic assistance to businesses once county-specific expenses related to the pandemic had been fully funded. Houston County must allocate all of it’s CARES dollars by December 1, 2020 or return them to the state.
Another (much smaller) pool of CARES Act grant money was tapped to help pay for 10 additional poll pads for local election centers.
The purchase brings the county’s total poll pad tally to 33, which can cover all of the precincts which can currently utilize the technology involved.
Auditor/treasurer Donna Trehus said two of the county’s 27 precincts have poor wireless connectivity, and will need to continue to rely on paper documents. During the 2020 election cycle, paper rosters of registered voters will still be printed for election judges at all 27 Houston County precincts.
The cost of the additional poll pads was $12,895. Seventy five percent of the bill will be paid for by a smaller CARES Act elections grant. Commissioners were told that their 25 percent match can probably be paid for out of their main CARES Act distribution.
A Minnesota DOT Aeronautics grant will pay 70 percent of the bill for crack filling this year at the Houston County Airport. The board approved that grant agreement last Tuesday, leaving the county to pay just $3,060 (the 30 percent local share) towards the work.
The board also approved the final payment for 2020 pavement markings. A company called Sir-Lines-A-Lot Inc. did the job for $117,571, slightly above the original contract estimate of $116,277.
Other news
Commissioners hired three persons. Amy Sylling will serve as a 67 day casual/temporary employee in the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office.
Jon Moldenhauer was hired as a drop site supervisor, and Michael Buxengard was hired as a maintenance specialist with the county’s Highway Department, conditioned on the successful completion of a background check.
The board also voted to eliminate one health insurance option (the comprehensive major medical plan) for county bargaining units. Staff reported that the reason for the change is low enrollment (just three employees) in the plan. The change is allowed under current labor contracts.
The consent agenda was passed on a single vote. Some of those items included accepting a $1000 donation from Dean Ott for the Sheriff’s Office “to purchase less-lethal equipment,” and the acceptance of a $622 donation from the Houston County Veteran’s Monument Committee to help defray future upkeep expenses for the Houston County Veteran’s Memorial.
