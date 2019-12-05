By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
A public hearing to discuss the future of Caledonia’s municipal liquor store was convened on Monday, November 25. State statute required the hearing, since the store showed losses in 2017 and 2018.
Several residents attended, none of whom expressed any desire to see the store closed. City clerk/administrator Adam Swann said that two additional residents commented on the future of the liquor store prior to the hearing. Both supported keeping it open.
None of the Caledonia City Council members spoke in favor of closing the establishments, either. City staff reported that even if the council had wanted to close the store, another public hearing and some changes to city ordinances would be required to make that happen.
Some residents reportedly believed the purpose of the hearing was to close the liquor store, rather than take public input.“There was a lot of confusion in the community,” council member Randi Vick said.
The losses were basically due to expenses incurred due to repairs and improvements made to the building, Swann said.
In 2017, the city spent $5,408 on interior painting. Flooring and shelving were also replaced. Administrative expenses totaled $22,048, including software used to support the establishment. Renovations also closed the store for 15 days, losing an estimated $6,250 in gross profit. Losses to the liquor store fund totaled $8,452 before transfers out that year.
In 2018, the liquor store spent $7,136 to repair soffit and install new exterior lighting, according to city staff. A new ramp and railing were also installed, which increase depreciation. Administrative costs totaled $24,286. Losses to the liquor store fund totaled $11,731 before transfers out.
Swann said that the store showed a 2019 profit of $13,843 at the end of October. Roof repairs could cost up to $7000, but “the city still anticipates a profit for 2019 of at least $6,000.”
Following the public hearing, the city council decided (by consensus) to leave the liquor store operation as-is. Members also voted to hire Kayla Connor as a part-time liquor store clerk just before the hearing began.
