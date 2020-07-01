By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
As lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to mount within Houston County, local officials have mandated the use of face coverings in certain public venues.
A vote on Tuesday, June 23 by the county board was unanimous, after extended discussions on the matter. The motion was: “In the interest of public health and safety, all people must wear a face covering within county facilities when in contact with county employees and citizens.”
The policy for county employees includes some flexibility. Those working alone in their space would not need to keep a face covering on all of the time, but would be expected to don one when visiting another office, for example.
As far as citizens, the board agreed by consensus that those who cannot wear a face covering can call a number that will be posted on the doors of county buildings and make arrangements on how they can safely transact business.
County Administrator Jeff Babinski elaborated on the new policy following the meeting, stating that “Based on the rise of COVID-19 cases within Houston County and surrounding communities, it is now mandatory for employees and members of the public to wear a mask or facial covering in county facilities when interacting with another individual. We encourage you to bring your own, but will have a limited supply available for those without a facial covering. If you are unable to wear a mask, please contact the office you are working with to discuss accommodations to complete your business.”
“I think this is a good policy for us at this time,” Commissioner Teresa Walter said. She also noted a huge increase of COVID-19 cases in bordering La Crosse County, Wisconsin. Commissioner Greg Myhre agreed, stating: “I think it’s a good safety precaution.” The new policy will be up for review in 30 days.
Earlier, Houston County Health and Human Services Director John Pugleasa said the disease is “Trending upward over the last couple of weeks ... I would also say that our cases in Houston County are trending younger.”
An important factor is contact tracing done by local public health officials, the director noted. Pugleasa said it is “far more complex and more time-consuming with younger individuals. People in their 20’s apparently make tracks a lot more than people in their 80’s... So we’ve seen a significant increase of work load, primarily for our health educator.
“Our contact tracing would confirm what MDH (the Minnesota Department of Health) has been saying for months. COVID-19 is spreading through community transmission. The notion that we can pick out a few places to avoid, that you can somehow dance between raindrops, it’s just not accurate. There’s risk of COVID-19 anywhere you go...
“It’s not political. It’s a public health thing. It’s real in our county, it’s real in our region, and it’s real in the State.”
Pugleasa said statewide numbers of the disease are trending downward, while specific counties, such as Houston, are seeing an increase. Public health guidance remains the same: hand washing, six foot distancing, and wearing a mask if that distance cannot be maintained.
“Pay attention to proximity and time that you’re spending with people,” the director added. “Stay home if you’re sick. Cover you cough.”
During the previous commission’s meeting on June 9, Houston County had just five lab-confirmed cases of the disease. Two weeks later, that number had tripled.
Other news
The board accepted an offer from low bidder Icon Constructors (Mabel, Minn.) to replace a bridge on Prairie Ridge Road near Sheldon. At $551,799, the bid was considerably less than the engineering estimate of $720,860.
County engineer Brian Pogodzinski also reported that he has contacted 13 contractors to see if they will be interested on bidding on the new highway headquarters/shop project.
Commissioners approved a resolution to accept ownership and sole responsibility for the Houston County Veteran’s Monument located near the historic courthouse. The non-profit committee charged with looking after that monument is dissolving, following a “facelift” project on the stones at the site. Houston County has traditionally provided some of the upkeep at the monument, including mowing.
The board also accepted the resignation of maintenance specialist Wesley Burroughs, with thanks for his service to the residents of Houston County. A competitive search for a replacement was approved for that position, as well as a search for a public health case aide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.