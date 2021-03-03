By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Houston County commissioners appointed Lucas Onstad as probationary county assessor on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Personnel/facilities director Tess Arrick-Kruger reported that Onstad, who has worked in the county’s Assessor’s Office for nearly three years, impressed the personnel search committee.
“We consider him a very strong candidate,” she told the board. Onstad is AMA (Accredited Minnesota Assessor) qualified, and is “very close to achieving” the SAMA (Senior Accredited Minnesota Assessor) level, “which is the highest qualification there is,” Arrick-Kruger added.
Onstad took questions from the board prior to the vote. When Commissioner Bob Burns asked the candidate if he had “a problem dealing with people that are irate about their values,” he replied, “I’m hoping that we’re going to have less and less of that. I honestly look forward to dealing with that and trying to figure out what’s wrong, if there is something wrong, and just taking the opportunity to educate people, because I think that’s a lot of our issues... (When) I take the opportunity to explain, nine times out of ten when people understand they calm down in a hurry.”
Arrick-Kruger said the posting comes with a requirement that Onstad achieve the SAMA qualification within two years of the appointment, and is conditioned upon the approval of the Minnesota Commissioner of Revenue. Onstad has already held the job on an interim basis during the search.
In other personnel news, the board went into closed session to discuss “strategy for labor negotiations... and (the) review of labor negotiation proposals,” and later voted to approve a 2021-2023 contract with Law Enforcement Labor Services Inc., Local 415 (the licensed Lieutenants unit). That pact leaves potential wage changes open for 2022 and 2023, but does set the hourly wage for 2021 at $40.38.
Other votes approved a competitive search for a Recycling Center lead person, as well as a search for a part-time (14 hours per week) clerical assistant in the Environmental Services Department.
Vaccinations
Houston County director of Public Health John Pugleasa told the board that first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations stand at 23.1% among county residents (as of Feb. 22). That puts Houston County among the top 10 in the State of Minnesota, he added.
“For us as of last Friday, Houston County Public Health had administered 1,470 first dose shots,” Pugleasa said, “and several hundred second doses.” Many residents are also receiving vaccines through primary health care providers, and through pharmacy partnerships, the director noted.
The State of Minnesota has expanded beyond the initial group of persons who can get the vaccines, with those who are 65 and older now getting shots as well as child care providers and those who work in K-12 education, Pugleasa reported.
“So if people don’t fall within one of those areas we can’t provide a vaccine at this point,” he noted. “I think everybody is kind of eagerly awaiting to hear when the state announces the 1B priority group. We don’t know specifically who will be in that group or when that will be announced.”
Pugleasa also reported a “pretty significant” reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in Houston County. “In November and December, we had – in both months – over 450 new cases in each month. And, from the first of February until now, we’ve had about a hundred...” That change may or may not be due to the advent of vaccinations, but it is still good news, the director noted.
Votes
The board passed resolutions sponsoring Local Road Improvement Program grant applications from the City of Caledonia (Warrior Ave.), the City of Houston (Westgate Drive), Mound Prairie Township (South Ridge Road), Wilmington Township (Nine Oaks Road), and Yucatan Township (Cut Across Road).
The application from the City of La Crescent (Walnut Street) also received a letter of support, but no sponsorship. That’s because La Crescent’s population is large enough that no sponsor is required, county engineer Brian Pogodzinski stated.
Commissioners also signed an agreement with the City of Caledonia that has been refined in recent weeks. The pact states that the county will pay two-thirds of the cost of a new water main loop which will serve the new highway department headquarters/shop facility and the surrounding area, while the city will pick up the other third. The agreement also caps city costs at $50,000 in case of cost overruns. The project is expected to cost approximately $130,000.
In other Highway Department news, the board approved some budget amendments that will keep maintenance activities in line with revenues, as well as the purchase of a new compact track loader for $38,500 (including trade-in allowance).
Finally, commissioners approved 41 of 60 applications for the Houston County State Business Relief Grant program. Those awards totaled $302,195, leaving approximately $64,000 (less program costs) available for a second round of applications.
The board decided to offer those grants to COVID-19 affected businesses with a $1,000 cap. The applications will be accepted from February 26–April 2, with awards going out before an April 15 deadline.
