By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Work on the Caledonia Pool Gutter Replacement Project has fallen behind schedule, which will result in a late opening date for swimmers.
The contract with the company chosen for the work called for a substantial completion date of May 17. That would have given city staff plenty of time to have the pool full and ready for a June 8 opening.
But city clerk/administrator Adam Swann told the city council on April 26 the completion date will not be met, and it’s uncertain exactly when the work will be done.
“The fact that the substantial completion date has been pushed back to late June or early July is very frustrating,” Swann said following the meeting. “It also explains why we have concerns about the reliability of the schedule.”
Swan added the City of Caledonia “is doing everything possible to prevent further delays and open the pool as soon as possible, including working with the surety (agency) that provided the performance bond.”
In other news, the council passed a resolution which keeps the city on track to receive some vital funding for its new wastewater treatment plant project. The vote authorizes the City of Caledonia to submit an application for a $7 million special appropriation from the State of Minnesota and execute the grant agreement with the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority.
The council also discussed the cooperative agreement which they approved with Caledonia Township on April 12. That pact set in motion plans to rebuild the portion of Green Acres Drive that lies within the city limits.
The city and township would each pay 50% of the cost to rebuild the roadway in 2021, and double chip seal the project in 2022. A third coat of chip seal would also cover a snowmobile crossing over the road.
But on April 26, the council was told Caledonia Township officials wanted to amend the agreement, voicing concerns over some unknown costs. And although the final project may remain as same, the amended agreement would cover only the 2021 work (which includes a cost quote).
The township also suggested striking language that would split potential engineering and design fees with the city. The matter was left open for further discussions with township representatives.
Members held an hour-long Board of Appeal & Equalization meeting. Houston County assessor Luke Onstad was on hand to explain the process for new council members, as well as assessor Cindy Cresswell.
As far as taxable values, “You have three options on all these that we’re bringing to you,” Cresswell said. “You have the option to raise, you have the option to lower, and you have the option to say no change...”
The council was eventually asked to decide what – if any – changes to make on four properties. On the first two, they decided to make no change. A third property that provides office space for the Ag. Service Center and other entities was reduced from $435,200 to $397,700 on the advice of the assessors. A fourth property on Jefferson street – which is now vacant – was left for the assessors to re-inspect and adjust. They stated the home was most likely over-valued on the tax rolls.
Finally, members voted to make an exception for a homeowner on State Highway 44/76. The property lies around 1,000 feet from the nearest sewer main, and depends on a lengthy private pump/pipe to lift wastewater (minus solids) to the nearest city sewer main.
The city ordinance that requires homeowners to hook up to city sewer will not be enforced, and the existing pump and pipe may be either repaired, or a septic system may be installed at the site. Council members noted extending city sewer to the single home would be extremely costly.
