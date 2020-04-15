By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The City of Hokah joined a growing list of cities in Minnesota who have passed a resolution declaring an emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic at its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 7.
The resolution allows the council to conduct meetings by telephone or other methods, confirms the closure of the city center and allows the city to take action if necessary to “combat the disaster by protecting the health and safety of persons and property and by providing emergency assistance...”
The resolution coincides with Governor Tim Walz’s executive order on March 13, and will end when the pandemic is over or when the governor’s orders change.
Police report
Police chief Bob Schuldt reminded the council and residents to take extra precautions such as locking doors to houses and cars during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also reminded people to look out for their neighbors during this time.
“It is something we need to take seriously. It is not a joke,” he said.
He also mentioned the city was in compliance with the governor’s executive order, as determined by a state-wide survey on protective equipment for city staff and other items relating to city operations.
On a lighter note, the newly purchased camera system helped get a delivery package to its rightful owner. Schuldt was pleased with the new system.
HVED/City Center lease
The council had a lengthy discussion about the lease with Hiawatha Valley Education District (HVED) to rent out nearly 3,800 sq. ft. in the City Center building for the next two years for $25,000 per year. HVED would have the ability to extend the lease one additional year. The second year of the lease has a three percent rent increase.
HVED will pay for their own telephone and internet services and also pay for custodial and cleaning services of their space. The city will provide snow removal and lawn care.
That part of the lease was satisfactory to the council, however the lease was not formally approved yet due to some questions about utility payments, fuel costs and electrical costs.
As part of HVED coming back into the city, the council passed a motion to replace four windows and install a door. The cost is $10,270 and will be done by La Crosse Glass Co., Inc.
Streets/Maintenance report
Hokah resident Clint Lorenz brought the council’s attention to Bench Lane and a re-occuring water runoff issue. Lorenz said Tuesday’s meeting was about the fifth time in nine years that he’s asked the council to fix the water coming off the hill.
The current culvert cannot handle the water passing through it, as the culvert is too small and has collasped in the middle, Lorenz said. Excess water usually goes into another yard or up against Lorenz’s garage. He’s also built a four-foot berm to protect his house from the water runoff.
Maintenance Department Head Matt Vetsch agreed and said the ditch near Bench Lane needs to be cleaned out. The road was scheduled to be fixed last year, but it was moved to 2020. Vetsch suggested a new, larger culvert and also controlling the erosion. The council agreed to let the work go ahead.
The council approved a purchase of various parts to fix the power steering on the city dump truck.
Finally, the council approved a $6,700 estimate from Klaetsch Paving to finish up sewer main repair, resurfacing an alleyway and blacktopping several streets.
Other news
The council approved a zoning application for a garage workshop on Ash Street.
The council also switched gears on its financing for the new fire truck. First Bankers, based in Indianapolis, reached out to the city with a new financing option.
The bank would offer a loan term of seven years with an interest rate of 3.18%, previously lower than Mid America’s rate (the former financing bank), with a semi-annaul payment of $11,701 and the first payment date starting January 2021.
City Clerk Lindsey Martell said Mid America told her they could not go any lower than what they had already offered. She also talked to other cities who had used First Bankers for financing, including the City of Caledonia, and reported all good reviews. Switching to this company saved the city nearly $9,800.
The council rescinded the motion to finance through Mid America and approved the motion to finance through First Bankers.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be May 5, 2020 in the community room at the fire station.
