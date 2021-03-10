By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
After a simple request from residents on behalf of local businesses, the Hokah City Council lowered the price of a liquor license to $1 for 2021, a one-time only offer.
Hokah resident Rita Christianson asked the council to consider reducing the cost of the liquor license, due to bars being closed for a period of time in 2020.
The cost of a typical on-sale, off-sale and Sunday liquor license is $850. The council agreed they need to help businesses out, and decided on a one-time fee of $1 for 2021. The approval was unanimous.
New leadership sought for pool
The council approved a job search for a pool manager, preferably older than 18 years of age and with the purpose of providing leadership at the pool for younger employees. Clerk Lindsey Martell said the recreation board would like to pay $14 an hour for the manager position, or $15 an hour if that person has lifeguard certification through the American Red Cross.
Council member Cindy Pfiffner agreed, and said that type of position should not have a 17-year-old running it, telling other 16- and 17-year-olds what to do. She cited previous issues in the past.
“We’d be responsible if something happened,” she said. “It’s a tough sell. We need the kids off the street and doing things. We need rec, we need the pool, we need those things for children.”
The council agreed to post the position. The board also discussed cleaning up the pool house and possible COVID-19 safety guidelines to follow this summer. A scheduled clean-up day has not been announced yet.
Other approvals
Auditors reviewed the city’s 2020 financial statements and said the city was in good shape. The main points were the general fund increased by $26,000, and the city paid down a bond debt by more than $400,000. There was also a bigger difference between the 2019 and 2020 budgets, due to CARES Act relief funds, township contributions and contributions to the fire truck purchase. The council accepted the audit review.
Also discovered within the audit review were shares the city possessed since 2003. At that time, the city’s insurer, Principal Insurance Group de-mutualized and the City of Hokah received 197 shares. Since then, it’s been collecting dividends.
Once the auditors informed the city they could not have shares, the shares were cashed out at $53.88. That amounts to about $10,570.
The council approved about $5,000 for the new crosswalk sign on Hwy. 44 by St. Peter’s School, and the remainder will be dedicated to improvements at the fire station.
In the conversation concerning the crosswalk sign, the council approved the purchase of the lighted sign from TAPCO, Inc. The remaining cost of the sign will be covered by Rod Blank’s dedication of retirement funds, which amounted to $4,288 in 2018.
Public Works Department Head Matt Vetsch said a sewer line needed repair at Sam Jandt’s residence, as the city sewer had backed up in his basement three times.
Vetsch said the service line running into the house had been pushed down, due to ground settling and resulting in a mess. He relayed Randy Munson would need a special blade to attach to the root saw in order to cut the pipe that is pushing into the main line and prevent further back ups. Munson has also run into similar problems in other cities.
The total cost is about $4,000, with the city picking up $1,000 of the cost. Since the service line is located in an alleyway, with obstacles and overhead powerlines in the way, digging 15 ft. down would be impractical and more expensive at $7,000. The council approved the expense.
Two zoning permits were approved. One for Kwik Trip replacing its canopy with new LED lights and the other for a new garage in placement of the old structure.
Martell said she reached out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and financial adviser Mike Bubany about re-financing the city’s bond. With low interest rates, the city could save about $50,000 by refinancing. The council gave its approval for the application and engagement letter. They do have the option to say no if the savings are not sufficient.
The council reluctantly accepted an increase in solid waste fees handed down from the county. The new rate is $3.75, up from $3, with the rate scheduled to increase to $4 in 2022. Council member Jerry Martell cited inequities at the Hokah site that needed to be addressed with the county, such as a rental site fee and snow plowing.
The council approved the purchase of hanging flower baskets, with Mayor Lee Tippery donating $100.
The council also approved a new website vendor and design with Vision Design Group from Winona. Clerk Martell cited the website had a lot of old information and it was hard to contact the current web developer to update the site.
After receiving three different quotes, the council likened to Vision Design Group’s detailed offer. That company also hosts the City of Caledonia and recently, Brownsville. With a new website, it would be easier for residents to find online bill pay and to update from City Hall.
Next meeting
The next meeting will be April 6, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station.
