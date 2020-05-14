By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Students will return to the City Center building in Hokah, after the council approved a new contract with Hiawatha Valley Education District in April.
Later in April at a special meeting, the council voted to approve the lease agreement with HVED at $27,500 with that inclusive of all utility costs at the City Center. HVED also approved the agreement at their meeting and the city is excited to move foward, City Clerk Lindsey Martell relayed.
HVED would have the ability to extend the lease one additional year. The second year of the lease has a three percent rent increase.
Chip sealing
The council approved chip sealing of several streets and parking lots including city hall, the library, 5th and 6th streets, Brooklyn Lane and Bench Lane for a total cost of nearly $20,000. That amount was included in the budget for this year.
New business
Free Range Exchange was also approved for a liquor license which is a combination of both off-sale and on-sale and also Sunday sales. They plan to feature local breweries, wineries and distilleries.
The council also approved the acceptance of a Minnesota Department of Health 2020 Community Public Water System Fluoridation Equipment Competitive grant. Public Utilities Director Matt Vetsch said the grant will help the city improve its fluoridation system. The city was awarded $2,320 and will need to match 20%, which is $580.
Cities with less than 400 registered voters have the option to do mail-in balloting versus holding physical polling places for the primary and general election, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision had to be made by May 11 and cannot be changed once decided.
Martell said the biggest concern was for the safety of workers and election judges.
Council member Cindy Pfiffner added she had no problem with the physical polling, and said “people just have to be considerate of what’s going on.”
Voters still have the option of absentee ballot voting if they don’t feel comfortable voting in person.
The council voted to keep the physical polling place for the primary and general election.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Hokah City Council will be June 2, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the fire station.
