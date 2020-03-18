By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council accepted the only bid they received to drill a new well near West Adams Street last week.
The March 9 session also featured some significant spending to keep the city’s wastewater treatment plant operating while planning for a replacement facility ramps up, and a variety of other issues.
The Traut Companies of Waite Park, Minnesota offered to construct the well for $348,745, somewhat above the engineering estimate of $296,110 which the council received on Feb. 10.
Council members were told that the bid was higher than the estimate because it utilizes American iron and steel, which is more expensive than foreign materials. There is a reason for that.
“American iron and steel are required for projects using the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund,” Caledonia clerk/administrator Adam Swann confirmed following the meeting.
The site of the new well (number eight) has now passed muster for setbacks from homes, sewer, and existing water lines. The company will reportedly use a rotary drill during construction, which city staff said is quicker and quieter than impact rigs.
Members also voted to allow city staff to accept any offer below $174,000 to repair an anaerobic digester cover at the existing wastewater treatment plant.
For some help to improve the plant’s ability to remove total nitrogen, the council accepted an offer from Op2Myz. L.L.C. (Taylor, Texas) to work with city staff to optimize the biological treatment process.
Total nitrogen removal has been an ongoing problem at the plant. During previous sessions, council members were told that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has mentioned potential fines of up to $6,000 per month for non-compliance in meeting the nitrogen standard.
Greg Paul of Op2Myz offered to assist for an estimated $6,000. Paul cited 31 years of experience in wastewater treatment at the La Crosse Wastewater Utility in his proposal to the City of Caledonia, which includes a one-year time frame.
On a related note, the council discussed where they may want to purchase engineering design and construction services for a replacement wastewater treatment plant, deciding to ask Donahue & Associates (the firm which provided a recent facility plan) for a detailed proposal.
Other news
Members voted to accept Emily Logings’ application to join the Caledonia Fire Department. Another vote approved a lengthy consent agenda, which included not only items such as soft drink licenses, but hires for the upcoming summer rec program and swim season.
Theresa Huff was hired as manager of the baseball and softball program. Maria Schieber was hired as manager of the Caledonia Aquatic Center, with Tessa Pieper and Kerrigan Scanlan hired as the assistant managers of the swim center.
Lifeguards hired include Lydia Lange, Lyza Hoscheit, Katie Tornstrom, Isaac Denstad, Jacob Staggemeyer, Colten Welsh, Austin Heaney, Tate Meiners, Haley Jennings, Alysha Heaney, Lydia Jennings, and Grace Privet.
The council authorized a grant application which will be filed by the Caledonia Fire Department. If the Assistance for Firefighters grant is awarded, it could provide up to $200,000 for a new (used) ladder truck for the department.
Following a public hearing on the matter, members voted to issue an interim use permit to Priyesh Amin which will allow a home at 708 E. Main Street to be used for short-term lodging.
The IUP has a three-year term, and is non-transferable if the building is sold.
The City of Caledonia’s 2019 pre-audit budget report was presented by finance officer Stephanie Mann. With the numbers now in, the city was able to set aside $115,411 in the general fund reserve, which the council has been attempting to build to 50% of yearly expenses.
Members met in closed session to discuss legal issues with counsel. When the meeting resumed, no action was taken on a request from Neuman Pools, Inc. that the city release $43,096 in retainage funds from a 2016 construction contract. The City of Caledonia contends that the company caused damages to the swim center through improper winterization.
Finally, council members disallowed a city purchase of a $1,077 ballistic vest for a part-time police officer, citing contract language that now provides those free of charge for full-time officers only.
Staff reported that at one time, the city did pay for vests for “permanent part-time officers,” but that category of employment does not exist under the current labor agreement, the council was told.
