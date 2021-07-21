By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
When a city decides to invest millions of dollars in a new infrastructure project, it’s good to have some competition among those offering to do the work.
On July 12, public works/zoning director Casey Klug told the Caledonia City Council there were 10 prime bidders interested in the city’s wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) project.
A pre-bid meeting was already set for those contractors to visit the City of Caledonia, talk with staff and see the site, he added. Klug said that some cities have not been so fortunate. For example, a recent project in Duluth only netted a single bidder.
U.S. Senator Tina Smith (MN) has included Caledonia’s WWTP project on her list of requests for federal funding, Caledonia clerk/administrator Adam Swann reported later in the meeting.
The “Congressionally Directed Spending Program for 2022” now lists Caledonia’s WWTP, with Smith asking for $11,045,000 to go towards the project. Swann said he had no expectations on which projects legislators will eventually decide to fund. The lists that include Caledonia’s project will go before the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.
State lawmakers report that a City of Caledonia request for Capital Budget funds to build a new ambulance station is probably a long-shot, Swann added, since the focus of that program are projects of “regional significance.” If one ambulance or fire station was accepted, it could set off a deluge of similar requests.
On a related note, the council approved a request to add a new “advanced emergency medical technician” position at the Caledonia Ambulance Department. The job will pay $18 per hour while responding to calls, with a standby rate of $2.50 per hour.
Other items on the consent agenda vote included the hire of Wyatt Richardson as a part-time police officer with the Caledonia Police Department, the acceptance of the resignation of Will Persons as a part-time officer with the same department, and the resignation of Taylor Crapser as an emergency medical responder with the Caledonia Ambulance Department.
The council also approved a lease with the State of Minnesota Department of Administration (Department of Public Safety) to use a portion of E. McKinley St. and N. Marshall St. as a motorcycle skill test course. That pact runs from August of 2021 through August of 2024, and lists Thursdays (weather permitting) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. as the times the course may be set up.
A separate vote approved an amendment to the wholesale electric service agreement between the City of Caledonia and MiEnergy Cooperative. The arrangement extends the city’s wholesale electric agreement through January 1, 2035, and a memo from a company representative cites the “passing along of savings from a third-party transmission charge that won’t be charged by Dairyland Power” in exchange for that extension.
Following a public hearing on the topic, the council voted to grant a permit for a second driveway to Paul Rommes at 424 Est South Street.
The council also approved a request from the Caledonia Police Reserves for the city to provide free admission to the Caledonia Aquatic Center while the National Night Out event is held on August 3rd.
Swann reported he had arranged a meeting with a representative of Rawlings Sporting Goods on the planned closing of Miken Sports in Caledonia. Following that conference call the administrator told council members that Rawlings does plan to close the Miken location in 18-24 months and relocate the manufacturing overseas.
Rawlings reportedly purchased a majority interest in Easton Diamond Sports in January of 2021, and would apparently be using that firm to build bats.
Rawlings is owned by Seidler Equity Group and Major League Baseball. Swann also said he alerted DEED (the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development) and local legislators on the situation.
