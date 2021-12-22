By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council certified its final tax levy for 2022 at 6.5% higher than 2021 on Monday, Dec. 13. That’s also the amount that was proposed on September 27th, and has appeared on proposed tax statements mailed to property owners. The increase is expected to bring an additional $64,769 into city coffers, for a total of $1,061,220.
The council also accepted a proposed General Fund budget for 2022, as well as budgets for the Ambulance Fund, Fire Fund, and Caledonia EDA fund. The General Fund budget totals $2,523,358, and includes $95,000 for a pair of pickleball courts and a tennis court, utilizing grant dollars and a transfer from the Liquor Fund to pay for those “parks and recreation” items. The Ambulance budget stands at $469,280, the Fire budget $280,310, and the EDA budget $50,895.
The council approved a resolution supporting the City of Caledonia’s 2022 Capital Budget Request for $2,010,637 from the State of Minnesota to help pay for a new combined ambulance/fire station.
Another resolution which was approved authorizes the City of Caledonia to accept certain funds made available through the American Rescue Plan Act. Those supplemental proceeds from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund should total about $3.47 per capita.
The first half of the supplemental distribution totaled $4,769, and was received on November 22. The second half should arrive in August of 2022, when the city receives the second half of it’s original $291,294 in ARPA funds.
Members also voted to pass resolution 2021-21, assessing additional unpaid special charges against several properties. Those included lawn mowing charges for 315 W. Grove Street and 916 E. Main Street, and public nuisance abatement charges for 620 S. Marshall Street and 420 W. Caledonia Street. The latter address is also being assessed for a towing fee.
The council convened it’s annual Truth in Taxation meeting, but no members of the public appeared to speak on their property tax bills. City clerk/administrator Adam Swann did give the council a PowerPoint presentation on the 2022 budgets, and the levy which will be payable in 2022.
The City of Caledonia still has one of the lowest property tax rates among cities in the region, based on both dollars per capita and the percentage of overall tax base which is utilized in the levy.
Council members voted to approve the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for 2022-2026. That document evolves over time and serves as a planning guide for future projects, but does not actually approve the spending which it takes to make those projects happen. The city council makes those decisions separately, insofar as actually moving forward with the items listed in the CIP.
The council hired Brittany Runningen as an emergency medical technician for the Caledonia Ambulance Department as part of their consent agenda. The same vote approved a list of cigarette and tobacco licenses for 2022, as well as an employment agreement with police chief Kurt Zehnder for the coming year. Both Stephanie Mell and Harley Meiners were appointed to five-year terms on the Caledonia EDA Board on the same ballot. Their terms begin on January 3, 2022.
The next regular meeting of the city council is scheduled for January 10, 2022 at 6 p.m. Council members meet in a lower level room at city hall, 231 East Main Street.
