By Adam Swann
Caledonia City Clerk/Administrator
Thankfully the past year saw some return to normalcy after COVID-19 brought drastic, unwanted changes to our lives in 2020. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is still impacting our world more than we had hoped at the start of 2021. Nonetheless, during the past year the City of Caledonia made progress on key initiatives directly related to the quality of life in the City, such as upgrading water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure; improving street maintenance; beautifying the City; and promoting economic development—in addition to providing other important governmental services such as public safety.
Upgrading the City’s water and wastewater infrastructure was a major focus in 2021. The City started construction of Well House No. 8, which is necessary for the operation of new Production Well No. 8, which was drilled in 2020. The City also held the groundbreaking ceremony for the new $16.1 million wastewater treatment facility. Prior to the City being able to start construction on both projects, the City had to finalize two loans through the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority. Fortunately, almost half of the cost of the new wastewater treatment facility will be covered with grants due to the $7 million direct appropriation the City received from the State of Minnesota in 2020 and an additional $821,794 the City received in Green Project Reserve funding in 2021.
Despite the significant grant money for the new wastewater treatment facility, the City is borrowing up to $9 million to fund the new wastewater treatment facility, which will have to be paid back over 20 years. As a result, the City Council approved a rate plan that will raise sewer rates gradually and evenly over four years to prevent large, sudden rate spikes for customers. The first of these rate increases occurred last July.
Another substantial infrastructure project the City worked on in 2021 was replacing the pool gutter at the Caledonia Aquatic Center, which was damaged in 2017. The project cost of $536,772 was paid for by the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust. The City regrets that the gutter repair took longer than we had anticipated and delayed the pool opening for 2021. We appreciated the community’s patience and the pool staff’s flexibility and dedication. Pool leadership Maria Schieber, Tessa Pieper, and Austin Heaney did a great job staffing the pool—including scheduling two sessions of swimming lessons—under challenging circumstances.
In addition to these infrastructure projects, the City made stormwater improvements in some critical locations. The stormwater improvements included installing a dry pond and building a berm on the southern end of the former Frisch property—which was purchased by the City for the new wastewater treatment facility a couple of years ago—to help prevent flooding in the Sunnyside neighborhood. City staff also installed stormwater piping through a portion of the Sunnyside neighborhood to reduce standing water that had impacted the neighborhood for years. These stormwater projects were made possible because of the stormwater fees the City implemented in 2019, and City residents should expect more of these stormwater improvements in the future.
The City worked on two road improvement projects in 2021. The first was Green Acres Drive, which had been the source of many complaints over the years. The City partnered with Caledonia Township to install a new rock base and repave the portion of the road in the City. The second project was planning for reconstruction of E. Grove St. and S. Marshall St., which the City intends to complete in 2023. The City has been saving money for this project in order to avoid having to bond for the project.
City beautification has been a priority in recent years, and the City completed another project to enhance this in 2021 by creating the new downtown pocket park—which opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 16, 2021. The focal point of the new pocket park is a 48’ x 8’ mural painted by Sarah Pederson. The idea for the mural came from the City’s Streetscapes Committee, which obtained an Arlin Falck Foundation Grant to pay for it. The pocket park was furnished using grants/donations from the Caledonia Lions, Caledonia Community Spirit, Houston County Master Gardeners, Minnesota Department of Health, and the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. City staff Matt Blocker, Nate Becker, and Casey Klug also made the project possible by installing the mural panels, benches, picnic table, and solar lighting. The City greatly appreciates all the community members who contributed to the project.
The City also worked on another beautification project in 2021: removing the weeds and invasive species in Sprague Woods. After several public hearings last winter on the future of Sprague Woods, City Council instructed City staff to make Sprague Woods safer and more usable by the community, so the City contracted for goats to help clear the underbrush, and City staff and volunteers from the Friends of Sprague Woods Committee also helped improve the trails and park space.
The City enhanced other public spaces and City buildings in 2021. Public Works staff repainted the N. Park shelter, the N. Park kiosk, and Well House No. 7. City staff also installed a new roof on Well House No. 7. In the closing weeks of 2021, the City repainted and re-carpeted the City Council Chambers for the first time in at least 20 years, creating an attractive, welcoming meeting space.
Another aspect of City beautification—and preservation of public health and safety—is eliminating public nuisances, and the City eliminated several pressing public nuisances in 2021, including a house with bed bugs, a house with interior and exterior refuse (including feces), and a house renovation project that had been abandoned. Public Works/Zoning Director Casey Klug deserves special recognition for resolving these concerns, along with the City Council which ordered that these nuisances be eliminated.
Economic development is always a top priority for City leaders and staff, and 2021 was no different. There were both encouraging and challenging economic changes in the City in 2021. The most public and worrisome development was the announcement in July that Miken Sports would be closing in 2023 due to the off-shoring of its bat production to China and the relocation of MLB helmet production to Missouri. When the City was notified by Miken employees of the company’s plans, the City immediately contacted Rawlings Sporting Goods’ leadership and tried discussing ways to keep Miken Sports operational in Caledonia. The City also coordinated meetings between Rawlings Sporting Goods and State of Minnesota trade and economic development teams. City and EDA leaders worked with state and federal legislators and national news media to try to persuade Rawlings Sporting Goods to reverse its decision. The City issued a press release, and the City Council passed a resolution opposing Rawlings Sporting Goods’ decision and urging Rawlings Sporting Goods to reconsider. The City hosted a Zoom press conference with U.S. Senator Tina Smith, State Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, and State Representative Greg Davids. The City also coordinated an interview with Mayor Schroeder and national CBS News correspondent Kris Van Kleave. It is unknown at this time whether these efforts, along with global supply chain problems and international political tensions, will keep Miken Sports in Caledonia after 2023. Miken Sports has been an important part of the community for many years, and we hope this will continue.
There were some positive economic developments in Caledonia in 2021 despite the national economic challenges. During the past year the Sacred Arts Society, Warrior Nutrition, Frankie’s 2nd Chance, and the Fillmore County Journal opened locations in downtown Caledonia. ESB Bank started construction of a 6,448 square-foot expansion on Highway 44/76. Mell Chiropractic improved the façade of its building at 126 W. Main Street, restoring the brick and historical features of the building (using in part funds from the Small Cities Development Program). Clare and Joshua O’Brien purchased the former Bubbers Jewelry building on Main Street and obtained Caledonia EDA assistance to rehab the building. The project recently started and is expected to be completed by spring 2022; it will enhance the appearance of downtown and complement the other buildings on Main Street that have been renovated in recent years (e.g., Caledonia Bakery, Klug Insurance, Wired Rooster, Caledonia Historic Inn, Elsie’s Bar and Grill, and the former Rustic Tap).
Although not directly related to economic development, the City’s municipal liquor store had a profitable, successful year. Manager Joseph Holten improved the store’s marketing with self-created Facebook videos, installed new lighting, and worked with Finance Officer Stephanie Mann to implement new credit card machines and a better inventory control system.
The City’s public safety departments were busy in 2021 and faced some particularly challenging situations. For example, the Fire Department responded to a wildfire at Zenner’s Dam that lasted approximately 9 hours and required a significant response by the Caledonia Fire Department, especially considering the Fire Department received a second call at the same time. The Fire Department also provided assistance at the gruesome, tragic collision between a tractor-trailer and an SUV on Highway 44. The Ambulance Department responded to more than 444 calls through mid-December, continuing the trend of higher calls in recent years. The Police Department was focused on curbing narcotics, providing training to officers to help them respond to mental health crises, and adapting to the ever-changing world of law enforcement.
Due to the importance of public safety and increasing challenges of recruitment, training, and retention, City Council voted in 2021 to proceed with designing a new joint fire and ambulance station and retained the services of TSP, Inc. to perform the architectural work (with the goal of constructing the facility in 2023). The City submitted a request for state funding for half of the project cost and gave a presentation to the MN House Capital Investment Committee in support of this request.
During the past year, there were also some organizational changes. The City Council welcomed two new Council members—Member Bob Klug and Member Amanda Ninneman—who were elected in fall 2020. Stephanie Mell was appointed as a commissioner to the EDA Board. The City hired Michelle Ellingson as the new assistant to the clerk/administrator.
In closing, Caledonia’s elected officials, employees, and volunteers worked hard in 2021 to address Caledonia’s short- and long-term needs in different areas. We are always striving to make Caledonia the best it can be with the resources we have. We share your passion for Caledonia, and it is this shared passion for our community that will help Caledonia thrive despite COVID-19 and the political, economic, and social pressures facing our country. Thank you to everyone who supported Caledonia in 2021. Let’s continue the momentum in 2022.
