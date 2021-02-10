By Jordan Gerard
The Caledonia Argus
The City of Brownsville’s website will have a new look, after the council passed a resolution that hires a web design firm from Winona, Minnesota.
Stemming from two previous meetings, former council member Chelsey Leis presented the option in December. After talking the current website designer and other cities who use Vision Design Group’s services (based in Winona), the council agreed to go with a new website.
The cost is a $2,500 set up fee then just $50 a month after that. The city is not tied to a contract.
Council members also wondered if businesses would be able to link their own websites on the city’s new site. The consensus was to check with the firm.
Summer Rec program
Although there’s snow on the ground, the summer program generally comes up quick, and the council will begin the search for an adult leader and assistants for the 2021 summer recreation program. The program meets Monday through Thursdays in June and July. About 20 kids usually sign up for the program.
Train horns
Brownsville resident Jim Hakes asked the council if they could speak with the railroad about adding lights to the railroad crossings within city limits, in lieu of the train horns. The loudness and frequency of the horns varies with the train operators. Mayor Al Whitesitt said he would contact someone at the railroad.
Other news
The council approved a change to Collin Rentals’ garbage and recycling charge. Since the apartment complex is a commercial property, they should pay $42.50 for each apartment unit, not $48.50 for garbage and recycling. There are eight units in the building. The apartment building has a dumpster for residents to use.
The council agreed to join the Minnesota Rural Water Association at the membership price of $325 per year. The association offers equipment, such as sewer pipe cameras, and also offers help with water projects.
The council also approved a new liquor license for Saxon Hall, as the tavern recently changed hands to Slyvan Fix.
Next meeting
The next meeting will be March 3, at 7 p.m., at the community center.
