By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council approved a series of electric and water rate changes on Monday, Jan. 27.
The rate increases will go into effect on March 15. Citing a just-completed electric rate study by Star Energy Services, council members debated future requirements to maintain the system before approving rates aimed at boosting annual net income to around $350,000.
The study also cites the need to implement a grid access charge for solar power producers, which the council approved along with the the other changes.
For residential customers, rates will raise by approximately 2.4%, which will boost an average monthly bill from $83.99 to $85.99. Dual fuel customers can expect a 4.9% increase.
For commercial single-phase users, the increase is 5%, with three-phase commercial users paying an additional 6.2%. “Large power” users can expect a 5% rate increase.
Street lighting will go from a monthly cost of $1.80 to $3. The grid access charge begins with systems above 3.0 kW AC at $2 per month, and steps up to a maximum of $22 per month for 8.0-39.9 kW AC systems.
The report notes the need to boost the net income target to approximately 10% of revenue to cover “the debt or transfers to other departments and to provide for improvements to the utility.” Current net income has been hovering around $233,000 per year, according to the document.
After discussions on just how much the city actually spends on maintaining items such as water towers and pumps, the council voted to boost water charges. “This is really to maintain what we have,” councilman Paul Fisch noted.
Water rates were raised on both fixed meter and volumetric (usage) charges. For a typical residential meter (5/8“ and 3/4”) rates will increase from $12.90 per month to $15.60, a difference of $2.70. One inch meters will see a $5.40 monthly increase, 1 ¼” meters will increase by $8.10, 1 ½” by $10.80, 2 inch by $18.90, 3 inch by $43.20 and 4 inch by $75.60. The variable volumetric charge will increase from $2.10 per 1,000 gallons to $2.30.
The agenda included a review of sewer rates, but that topic was postponed for a later meeting. More information is now being gathered on potential rate changes.
Also on the subject of wastewater, the council decided to ask representatives from both Davy Engineering and Bolton & Menk to attend a February 20th meeting with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Nitrate discharge levels from the city’s wastewater treatment plant will be discussed, even as the City of Caledonia studies improvements for the aging sewer plant. Potential monthly fines could exceed $6,000 per month, city staff noted.
Other news
The council convened a public hearing on an Interim Use Permit application from Twin Village Apartments. Owner Paul Jacobsen appeared, asking for the option of renting some units of his recently-constructed building as short-term lodging.
“I think the town can still use something like this...” Jacobsen said. Although six units at the first of two eight unit buildings planned for the site are already occupied, with the seventh due to see tenants in March, “I’d still like to have the option to do this,” he stated.
The council agreed to the request, which will only apply to the already-completed apartment building, not the second “twin.”
The permit will allow up to three units to rent as short term housing, and the IUP will have a three-year lifespan. Jacobsen will be required to collect city lodging tax on any short-term rentals.
Twin Village Apartments is set to build the second eight-unit structure next to the first apartment building and garage facility later this year.
City clerk/administrator Adam Swann reported that eight projects are now underway using the Small Cities Development Grant that the City of Caledonia recently received.
For those who may be interested in saving some serious money on home improvements, there is still room for seven more projects in qualified areas that may be able to utilize the grants, he said.
Finally, the council voted to hire the law firm of Kennedy & Graven (Minneapolis) to serve as city attorney for any labor or employment matters.
