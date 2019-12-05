By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council accepted three quotes from contractors on November 25, all of which had to do with the forcible removal of a hazardous building at 916 E. Main Street.
The first was from Preferred Property Preservation (La Crosse) to “remove all interior and exterior debris including appliances, fuel tank and furnace,” for $2,700. The second was from Braun Intertec (La Crosse), which will inspect the structure for hazardous materials for $2,209. The third was from A. Allen Construction (Caledonia) to demolish the house and detached garage, haul the debris to the La Crosse County Landfill, update the water supply/curbstop to the city main, remove a sewer line and cap it, and finish grade the site for $12,700.
Public works/zoning director Casey Klug told the council that he expects asbestos removal (if required by the inspection) to cost around $2,500, with about another $2,500 in probable costs to perform street repairs after utility the lines are sealed off.
Clerk/administrator Adam Swann said that the work can commence as soon as the court order to allow the city to proceed has been signed by the judge. With all of the steps needed to demolish the building and level the site, the job may not be complete until sometime in January - or later - Klug added.
In other voting, the council passed a resolution to transfer the remaining $108,427 from the now-complete North Kingston Street reconstruction project fund to the city’s General Fund, to help offset expenses for paving Old Highway Drive and West Washington Street last summer.
Members also voted to sign a contract with engineering firm Bolton & Menk, Inc (Rochester) to provide “on-call engineering and planning services” for the City of Caledonia. The ballot also instructed staff to contact the city’s present engineering firm and cancel that contract. Bolton & Menk will assume their duties on January 1, 2020.
The council spent nearly an hour reviewing finances for the 2020 budget. There were no votes involved, but members noted that a Truth in Taxation hearing has been set for December 9, after which, a vote to certify the levy may take place. The 2020 proposed levy for City of Caledonia taxpayers is 8.0% higher than in 2019. There were no proposals to curb that increase during last week’s meeting.
