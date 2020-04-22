By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council convened a Board of Equalization tax valuation meeting via teleconference on Monday, April 13. Due to some technical issues – which have since been eliminated – the equalization session was recessed after approximately an hour, to be reopened and completed on May 4.
Members also took care of their regular meeting agenda.
The council moved forward with a Donohue and Associates engineering proposal to provide design and bidding services for a new wastewater treatment facility.
The cost of the engineering services would not exceed $714,765, according to the plan. The council withheld formal approval to allow time for the city attorney to review the agreement.
If the proposal is approved, it would help bring the project to the brink of construction. Before moving forward with construction, the City would also have to contract for construction engineering services, which would vary depending on the final plan but are expected to cost somewhere between $700,000 and $800,000.
Another major infrastructure project which the city is working on – well house No. 8 – was also on the agenda. Council members approved an agreement with engineering firm WSB & Associates to provide design, bidding, and construction services for the project for an estimated $116,624. On a related note, the council rescinded the low-interest loan application for the entire project which was approved last month. The application to the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority needed to be broken into two separate documents, seeking funds for the well in 2020 and the well house in 2021. The total amount sought ($1,275,480) remains the same, but the first application will cover only $333,149 of that total.
The council also convened a variance hearing for Minnesota Energy Resources. The company has filed a zoning application to construct a 46 foot tall utility pole in an I-1 industrial district (614 Esch Drive). Public works/zoning director Casey Klug said that the purpose of the project is to install electronics capable of remotely reading gas meters, but installing a pole of that height would also required a variance of 6 feet.
Members voted to grant a permit that will allow the installation of a pole reaching the maximum 40 foot height, and (if necessary) take the variance request under consideration at their next meeting.
The council also revisited a March 9 decision which disallowed the city purchase of a $1,077 ballistic vest for a part-time police officer. The City of Caledonia will now pay the bill, and seek reimbursement for a portion of the expense through grant dollars.
Klug reported “lots of permits for (home) projects,” with the stay at home order still in effect. Work aimed at keeping the wastewater treatment plant going and meeting nitrogen standards continues, he added, with expenses for those efforts staying under predicted (and approved) maximum amounts.
City clerk/administrator Adam Swann said that the rate of responses from City of Caledonia residents appear to be in line with averages from elsewhere in the State of Minnesota, which has a history of being the best in the nation at responding to the census.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.