By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council convened a pair of public hearings on Monday, Aug. 3.
The first was for Ken Allen and Angela Meiners, who requested a conditional use permit to use a building at 215 North Pine as a multifamily dwelling. Since the location is within an R-2 zoning district, the CUP is required, council members were told.
There were no objections to the permit voiced by neighbors or the council, who noted that separate electric service for both units is already in the duplex, and if the property is rented in the future, water bills could be paid by the owner, who could basically charge a tenant for that service as part of the rent.
After reviewing the required criteria for the permit, the CUP was granted. The permit will remain on the property if it is sold.
The second public hearing was for an application from Robert and Marla Burns, who requested a series of changes for a pair of adjoining lots which they own.
The council approved all of the requests, which included subdividing a portion of lots 21 and 22 in Doering Estates, vacating side lot utility easements between lots 20 and 21, as well as those between lots 21 and 22, and lots 22 and 23. The final action was dedicating new utility easements to serve the area based on new property lines.
Bob Burns spoke at the hearing. The plan will basically combine most of lots 21 and 22 into a single building site, with portions on both outside edges being sold to neighboring property owners.
Members also approved an agreement with Houston County, accepting $1,411 in CARES Act funds to help with the cost of preparations for the August 11 primary and Nov. 3 general elections.
In personnel news, the council accepted the resignation of Sam Miller from the Caledonia Fire Department with thanks for his service. On a related note, members accepted Pat Molling as a firefighter for the same department.
The council also tabled a cost share agreement with Independent School District 299 for some further discussions between the City of Caledonia and the district.
That pact was approved by the Caledonia School Board on July 20, and calls for the City of Caledonia to pay 50% of wages for up to two crossing guards, including the employer’s share of Social Security and Medicare. The district is responsible for hiring those individuals.
