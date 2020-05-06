By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Andrew Forliti of Smith Schafer & Associates (Rochester) gave the Caledonia City Council it’s 2019 audit report on Monday, April 27.
The news was good. The city earned a “clean,” unmodified opinion from the accounting firm. Last year, Caledonia continued to receive more Local Government Aide than local tax levy dollars, which is unusual in the area, Forliti noted. In addition, “Water, sewer and light funds are generating sufficient cash flow to service outstanding bonds and maintain cash reserves,” the report concluded. The unassigned fund balance in the city’s general fund stood at $1,073,343, equal to 45% of general fund expenditures. That’s close to the council’s target of 50%. In addition, the city’s liquor store operated in the black, with a gain of $11,692 due in part to a decrease in administrative expenses.
In other news, city clerk/administrator Adam Swann reported that an engineering proposal discussed on April 13 needs to be addressed. Donohue and Associates would provide design and bidding services for a new wastewater treatment facility under that agreement, at an estimated cost of $714,765. And the City of Caledonia planned to seek PFA (Public Facilities Authority) funds to help pay for the project, but those would not be available until the initial engineering and bid preparations are completed.
Swann asked council members to consider short term financing to get the project going, which could be reimbursed later with PFA dollars. To that end, the council voted to give him a green light to fill out a Minnesota Rural Water Association loan application.
As part of their consent agenda, the council also voted to accept an $8,177 payment to the Caledonia Ambulance Department from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act Provider Relief Fund.
Another ballot accepted an offer from Bolton & Menk, Inc. (Rochester), to prepare an infrastructure management plan for the city. Covering everything from streets to water mains, storm sewers and the sanitary sewer system, the work will cost $5000. Completion of the project is expected in the fall of 2020, when the documents can be utilized in the city’s capital improvement plan.
Public works/zoning director Casey Klug reported that city well No. 6 is now back on line, as is the digester at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Swann later added that discharge from the WTTP was recently tested, and is now meeting Minnesota Pollution Control Agency nitrogen discharge standards.
Klug also said that he’s seen “oodles” of zoning permit requests in recent days for items such as improvements to driveways, garages, and sheds.
Swann also told the council that Summer Recreation Pee Wee and Tee Ball programs will be sponsored/organized by Caledonia Community Education this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.