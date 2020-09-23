By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council voted to shift an additional $56,681 in CARES Act dollars to it’s COVID relief grant program on Monday, Sept. 14.
There were 37 applications filed for the grant monies, which were made available to businesses and non-profits affected by the pandemic.
Including the $100,000 in funding approved earlier, the total is expected to cover all of the applications which the Caledonia EDA approves. Council members previously authorized that organization to administer the program, so checks are expected to be issued as early as this week.
The City of Caledonia will retain approximately $38,000 in CARES Act funds to meet it’s future (potential) pandemic expenses. The council could offer a second round of grants if those funds are not expended before a mid-November deadline to utilize the money.
In other news, Caledonia Ambulance Service director Mike Tornstrom met with the council, broaching the topic of the need for a new ambulance station.
“We have about 25 people on our rosters,” he said. “Anytime anything happens in the ambulance station, we’re crowded...”
That shortage of space makes it difficult to run vital training programs, store supplies, provide room for office tasks, recruit staff, and more, the director stated.
“The more calls you have, the more staff you need,” Tornstrom added, citing the fact that the ambulance service fielded a record number of calls last year, and – with an aging local population – expects an even greater need for service from the community in the future.
First steps towards building a new facility would be to add the project to the City of Caledonia’s capital improvement plan, and seek proposals from architectural firms to develop a preliminary design.
The council discussed the matter at length, but decided to wait until all members were present before taking any initial action. Two council members were not in attendance at the Sept. 14 session.
City clerk/administrator Adam Swann reported that continuing efforts to find funding to help build a new wastewater treatment plant are underway.
“Unfortunately, the city’s application for a Point Source Implementation Grant was denied,” Swann noted after the meeting. “We are not reapplying because we can’t. The city, however, will still be applying for a PFA (Public Facilities Authority) loan and Water Infrastructure Grant. The city is also requesting an appropriation from the State of Minnesota via the bonding bill.”
To that end, council members passed a resolution which will be sent to state lawmakers, requesting the passage of a bonding bill in 2020. The document states that “The City of Caledonia is going to be constructing a new wastewater treatment facility that will require funding from a bonding bill, either in the form of an appropriation or a Minnesota Public Facilities Authority loan or grant.”
The bonding bill resolution also mentions the need for either a loan or a grant from the PFA to provide funding for a new well house. That well (number 8) is currently being drilled.
Members reviewed the first draft of a new ordinance which would repeal and replace existing rules governing the use of golf carts in the City of Caledonia. No action was taken, but the council may vote on the ordinance at their October 12 meeting.
The council voted to give the new owner of a property at 214 E. Jefferson Street 45 days from the date of purchase to tear down a house which has been deemed a public nuisance.
Another vote dismissed utilizing a payroll tax deferral program being offered by the Federal government. City staff provided an opinion from certified public accounting firm Smith Schafer & Associates which states that deferred taxes would need to be repaid by employers.
Council members approved a school crossing agreement with Caledonia Public Schools as part of their consent agenda.
The pact calls for the City of Caledonia to pay 50% of wages for up to two crossing guards, including the employer’s share of Social Security and Medicare. The district is responsible for hiring those individuals.
The council tabled a plan to transfer $10,000 from the Liquor Fund to the Caledonia EDA for downtown redevelopment.
City budget/tax levy talks continued for the 2021 budget year. Staff were asked to bring documentation on what a 9.5 percent increase over the 2020 levy would entail to the next council meeting (on September 28).
Finally, council members agreed that organizers of the Caledonia Founder’s 2020 Winter Parade may hold their event this year if they wish to do so.
