By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia Mayor DeWayne Schroeder declared a local emergency on Monday, March 23, citing a situation (the COVID-19 pandemic) that “threatens the health, safety, and residents of the community and threatens the provision and delivery of city services as the result of the emergency...”
Immediately following that action, the city council voted on a second resolution, which extended the declaration until further notice.
Together, the resolutions provide a rationale for actions already taken by city staff, such as closing City Hall and conducting most business with residents by telephone.
Other changes, such as conducting public meetings via conference calls, may also be initiated.
Furthermore, the City of Caledonia is now authorized to respond to emergency situations more quickly under State of Minnesota statutes, such as entering into contracts and agreements to respond to the emergency.
In other news, the council authorized a low-interest loan application which will be submitted to the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority, seeking $1,275,480 from the Drinking Water Revolving Fund.
If approved, those dollars will go towards production well No. 8 and it’s well house, a project which is expected to total approximately $1,300,280. Interest on the loan is anticipated to be around 1 to 1.5 percent, city staff reported.
Another large infrastructure project (replacing the city’s wastewater treatment plant) got the attention of council members as well.
The council approved a “schedule of compliance” with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, a document that cites total nitrogen discharge levels at the existing plant in excess of limits for 19 of 30 months, beginning in October, 2017.
The schedule spells out actions that the City of Caledonia is expected to take to alleviate the situation.
Basically, the city is expected to submit a corrective action plan within 60 days, and has already talked with MPCA officials on what that document will include. Most of those steps are already underway.
For example, repairs to a digester cover were nearly complete at the time of the meeting. Repairs will also be done on a splitter box and several valves.
The plan also includes an expert consultant (from Op2myz, LLC), who has been contracted to help in tracking down and eliminating nitrogen discharge problems, and nitrogen sampling continues at the plant.
On a related note, council members approved an amendment to an engineering services agreement with Donohue & Associates for a wastewater treatment plant facility plan which was recently delivered. The company reduced it’s charges by $4,200, to $54,970.
The council also held a public hearing on an application for several setback variances.
Eitzen State Bank asked for those in order to construct a 52’ x 92’ building on a pair of parcels to the north of their existing offices.
Following the hearing, setback variances of 77 feet from the east property lines of both parcels were granted, as well as a 59 foot setback variance to the west, and a 30 foot variance from the north property line on one of the parcels.
The council noted that a building (the Redwood Cafe) that is currently located on the land was basically the same size as the proposed new offices.
Members stipulated that the variances come with one condition. The parcels will need to be combined.
The consent agenda approved the hire of Anthony Moore as a part-time clerk at the Caledonia Liquor Store, some minor pay increases for summer baseball and softball umpires, and an application from Felton Chevrolet of Caledonia to make changes to signs at 205 N. Kingston. The new signage at the auto dealership will read “Sleepy Hollow.”
