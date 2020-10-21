By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
With approximately $30,000 in CARES Act funds remaining in city coffers, the Caledonia City Council discussed using those funds to purchase several items last week.
Potential purchases include laptops for members and city staff to use in case meetings need to go “virtual” again, and an audio/video recording device to save meetings for local broadcast and/or later review.
A monitor screen for presentations in the meeting room was also mentioned during the Oct. 12 session. Members asked city staff to investigate the potential cost of the devices, beginning with the laptops.
The council voted to make some revisions to the city’s utility customer policies and procedures, which had not been updated for five years.
Requirements for service, a reduction in the deposit charges for commercial accounts, payment options, disconnections and reconnection policies, and “termination or and transfer of service by customer” were sections that were highlighted as changed.
The latter topic now include the following sentences: “The City of Caledonia will not remove water or electric meters at a customer’s or property owner’s request. All customers with access to public water service, public sewer service, or electric service are required to pay the monthly service availability charges.”
Another vote approved an ordinance which repealed and replaced city code regulating “the operation of motorized golf carts in the City of Caledonia.” According to official documents, the new code will allow “residents who are at lease 16 years of age and have insurance to obtain a permit to operate a motorized golf cart on city streets.”
Additional rules of the road for golf carts are also part of the new code, which covers nearly four pages. Prohibited roadways for golf carts include Main Street, S. Winnebago Street, and E. Adams Street.
A single consent agenda vote approved the hire of Storm Davis and McKenna Brieske as part-time officers with the Caledonia Police Department. Nineteen election judges for two City of Caledonia precincts were also appointed on the same ballot.
After some discussion, the council also decided by consensus to open the Caledonia City Auditorium to walkers Monday through Friday, from 6:30 to 9 a.m.
Members went into closed session twice. The first secret session was held to discuss “a contested case involving workers’ compensation benefits” with legal counsel.
The second closed session was to “develop/consider a counter offer for (the) purchase of real property in the City of Caledonia at 615 Washington Street.” There were no votes taken on either topic when the council resumed their regular meeting.
