By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council approved a facility plan to address shortcomings with their existing wastewater treatment plant on Monday, February 24.
Engineers from Donohue & Associates presented the report, which took well over an hour to explain. There were two main topics: First, what will the City of Caledonia need in terms of sanitary sewer water treatment during the next 20 years, and second, just how can city planners best meet that obligation - in terms of both clean water discharge and fiscal accountability?
By approving the document, the council accepted the overall findings without necessarily choosing all of the specifics that will eventually go into the WWTP replacement plan. However, a new facility which will cost over $12 million is likely.
By 2040, the city can expect 220 more residents to be relying on the system, engineer Eric Lynne stated. Projected loadings on the system were incorporated into the document, which looked at peak hourly flows in wet weather as well as average flow rates. Flows in excess of 1000 gallons per minute (gpm) were extrapolated, and the report mentions a historical “peak instantaneous flow” of 1430 gpm. The peak flow in dry weather is approximately 200 gpm. Regardless of the exact route the council chooses, some existing storage tanks can still help with “flow equalization,” absorbing portions of peak flows for later treatment.
The summary also looked at ongoing investigations of some heavy nitrogen discharges into the sanitary sewer, but concluded that the nitrogen source “will not be resolved or increase,” for the purposes of the planning document. The plan offered four alternatives for the wastewater treatment plant to meet it’s permit requirements, which include providing consistent nitrogen removal.
The first would be to continue the “status quo,” adding additional pumping capacity, two new sequence batch reactors, providing carbon supplementation, replacing the chlorination and de-chlorination systems, converting the existing plant to aerobic digestion, and creating a replacement fund. The engineers noted that the facility has become “complex” over decades of operation, and requires a class “A“ operator.
Three options for constructing a new, class “B” facility were provided in the report. The first would feature an oxidation ditch, while the second would utilize a membrane bioreactor. The third plan would rely on sequence batch reactors. All of the new plants would switch from chlorine to ultraviolet disinfection, avoiding chlorine permit violations.
Initial capital costs were quoted at $5,293,000 to update the existing facility, $12,438,000 for the oxidation ditch plan, $12,860,000 for the membrane bioreactor, and $12,853,000 for the sequence batch reactors. These figures did not include the future costs of upgrading and operating the facility during the next 20 years. When these costs were included, the oxidation ditch plan was the least expensive, and Donohue & Associates recommended the oxidation ditch plan over the other options such as updating the current facility.
The report also stated that a point source implementation grant could provide an estimated $7 million for the recommended plan, but estimated a maximum grant of only $3,636,000 for updating the existing facility. Low-interest loans are also available for the project, the document adds.
For a typical residential user, average monthly bills are expected to rise from around $30 per month to approximately $45, if the grant dollars are awarded. If the grant is not approved, monthly costs could be $55 or higher. The projected timeline for the work includes design engineering in 2020, bidding in 2021, and construction in 2021-2022.
In other news, the council discussed filling a vacant full-time police officer position, eventually voting 3-2 to advertise for the post immediately rather than holding off until spring/summer to fill the job. The department would realize some cost savings by waiting to hire, but currently has open shifts approximately three days per week due to the vacant spot on the roster.
