By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council approved a number of policy updates at their first regular meeting of 2020, and also took care of some vital personnel matters.
The January 13 session was actually the second gathering of council members during the new year. On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the council held a special meeting to work on an update to the city’s comprehensive plan, an important guiding document for future growth.
During that earlier meeting, members also voted 4-1 to offer the position of city liquor store manager to finalist Joseph Holten.
On Monday, Jan. 13, the council voted to approve the results of a contract mediation with Law Enforcement Labor Services Local #413, endorsing a pact which union members had already ratified.
Other than some minor language changes to grievance procedures, the 2020-2021 contract provides wage increases of 2.5% in 2020, and 2.75% in 2021.
The city will also pay an additional $102 per month towards health insurance premiums in 2020, and 80% of any premium increases which occur 2021.
Members also reviewed and voted to accept the latest updates to the City of Caledonia’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for 2020-2024.
City clerk/administrator Adam Swann reminded the council that the CIP “is just a planning document ... It doesn’t budget any funds for the items that are listed.”
But there was one item on the CIP list for 2020 that did get budget approval during the session.
That occurred when council members approved bids for the replacement of light poles at Veterans Memorial Field.
The vote to move forward with the project followed the exact amount listed in the CIP, approving a “not to exceed” figure of $55,000 for the ball field plan, including all materials and labor.
The job can probably be done in a couple of weeks “if all goes well,” public works/zoning director Casey Klug noted. Quotes mention eight poles with eight lights per pole. Light fixtures will be re-used.
The council also voted to accept a series of updates to the “business assistance policies and criteria” used by the Caledonia Economic Development Authority.
Swann said that the last time that document was revised was in 2004, and some of the programs referenced in the document no longer exist.
“We also wanted to eliminate the redundancies, because it was very convoluted...” he stated. “We tried to clearly lay out the process in terms of how it actually works for someone who actually wants to come and apply for assistance.
“The EDA oversees the low-interest revolving loan program that we have... so they vote to approve those applications, and then the city council would approve any tax abatements or tax increment financing. That’s how these policies would break down in terms of what’s EDA and what’s city (council) in terms of approvals.”
