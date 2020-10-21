*Please note: The following voter’s guide was compiled and submitted by the La Crescent Area Chamber of Commerce. Since candidate Scott Yeiter has already responded to the Argus questionnaire, we have only included candidate Dewey Severson’s responses.
Dewey Severson
Dewey, a longtime resident of La Crescent graduated from La Crescent High in 1967. He joined the State Patrol in 1970 and retired from there after 34 years.
Having a strong work ethic, Dewey started Dewey Enterprises in 1979 and continues to run his trucking business today. He’s been a Lions member since 1979, an Eagles Club member until it closed in the 90’s and also an active member of Prince of Peace Church.
In addition to serving on the council and several committees, he has also led youth groups on mission trips for the past 20 years. His family includes wife Kathy, five children, fifteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The serving attitude is what he carries on daily, either volunteering or in business dealings. Being involved gives him a chance to learn the needs and wants of the people of La Crescent.
What motivated you to run for office?
SEVERSON: I like to be of service. Was seeing issues that are of interest to me and felt there was a need for change. I want to respond to and represent the La Crescent businesses.
What is the role of county government?
SEVERSON: Properly use the funds of the people and provide necessary services in an efficient manner to have an open eye and ear to the future.
Do you think our county is healthy and successful? If yes, why? If not, what would you do to change it?
SEVERSON: From what I see so far, it sure appears to be healthy. Going forward with Co. Hwy shop and providing services to the different organizations, Road development could use some attention.
What personal characteristic best exemplifies your leadership skill?
SEVERSON: 34 years with the State Patrol dealing with different people. 8 years on City Council. 20+ years as Township Chairman. 2 terms on church council. 40+ years Lions Member and a dozen years as Chamber of Commerce Board President.
If elected, what steps would you take to put our county on firmer financial footing?
SEVERSON: Look at each department with “needs versus wishes”. Listen as each department head presents. Learn from those with experience in the field. Lean towards best results.
How do you plan to include residents in the decision-making process?
SEVERSON: By all means, it’s their funds I’m dealing with. That’s part of the Listen and Learn.
