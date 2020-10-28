Editor’s note: In an effort to remain fair and unbiased toward candidates, we offer County Commissioner District 1 candidate Scott Yeiter’s responses that should have been included in last week’s final Voter’s Guide. Since the chamber’s Voter’s Guide was sent to multiple media outlets in a press release style, we deemed it responsible to print Yeiter’s answers to those questions.
What motivated you to run for office?
YEITER: I chose to run for Commissioner as I thought it would give me the best opportunity to continue to serve the community as my public safety career nears its end. My experience working for Houston County gives me a perspective other candidates don’t have.
What is the role of county government?
YEITER: Many people don’t realize how much county government influences their lives. From public health, to highway, or tax assessment, Houston County has significant impact on its citizens lives, yet most have never met their county commissioner. There needs to be more involvement by the citizens and more effort made by the county to reach them.
Do you think our county is healthy and successful? If yes, why? If not, what would you do to change it?
YEITER: I believe that our county is healthy, but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t continue to make our health a priority. From clean air to clean water, access to outdoor activities, including the Mississippi River, make Houston County a great place to live, work, or play.
What personal characteristic best exemplifies your leadership skill?
YEITER: I am a committed and determined individual that pursues goals until they are met. I won’t just give you an answer that you want to hear or the popular answer, I will give you an educated answer after careful thought and research if necessary.
If elected, what steps would you take to put our county on firmer financial footing?
YEITER: I would propose an assessment of the new County Administrator position to determine if the cost savings envisioned actually materialized. I would also ask the department heads to start at a zero-dollar budget each year to justify expenses rather than just adding a percentage increase to last years budget.
How do you plan to include residents in the decision-making process?
YEITER: I have been the only candidate to have a presence on social media. I would continue that access by converting my campaign page to a page where citizens can engage with me one-on-one or post questions to be answered to the public. I would also encourage Commissioner meetings continue to be live-streamed.
Please also note: The Argus does its best to remain fair and impartial to candidates of any political race and does not endorse candidates for any particular office.
