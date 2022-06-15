Caledonia’s new city administrator is ready to serve the city and help guide Caledonia through new progress.
Jake Dickson grew up in La Crescent and graduated from La Crescent High School in 2011. He attended the University of Arkansas and has a degree in political science. Most recently, he was the assistant administrator for the City of Lake Elmo, Minnesota.
“To sum it up, it taught me how to handle one hundred things at once,” he said. “It taught me how to navigate a variety of city government and how to prioritize that variety.”
He attributes his interest in city government to his brother Jesse, who is the city administrator in Cologne, Minnesota. After he learned a little bit about his brother’s job, he changed his major two weeks later, starting his career in local government.
Dickson said his first impressions of Caledonia and its residents are “supportive.”
“The support and collaboration is my first impression,” he said. “Everything that I have been introduced to here, everybody works together on pretty much everything.”
The progress happening around town is also impressive. Dickson said there’s more activity downtown than anywhere he’s worked previously. Anyone who visited Caledonia last week could see construction progress on several buildings, including the old Bubbers Jewelry building, the Caledonia Bakery and the Ranch building.
“It’s really good to see how much buzz there is downtown. The people walking around,” he added.
He’s looking forward to a lot of projects starting, or about to start, and seeing those progress from start to finish.
When he’s not working for the city, Dickson spends time in the woods with his dad, Jon Dickson. He’d like to give a special shoutout to his grandma, Mary Ann Zadow, who lives in La Crescent.
