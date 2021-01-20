By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council held a short meeting on Monday, January 11th. By consensus, members agreed to a series of 2021 committee/board assignments.
Some of those include: councilman Brad Rykhus on the General Government Committee, the Public Safety Committee, and the Enterprise Funds Committee (the latter group keeps track of water department, sewer department, electric department and liquor store funds). Mayor DeWayne Schroeder will serve on the General Government Committee, Public Safety Committee, the Personnel Committee, and the Fire and Ambulance Committee. New councilman Bob Klug will participate on the Personnel Committee with Schroeder. That key post looks at personnel administration, salary negotiations, and pay equity oversight. New council member Amanda Ninneman is listed on the Culture-Recreation Committee, and the Fire and Ambulance Committee. Councilman David Fitzpatrick is listed on the Culture-Recreation and Enterprise Funds committees.
The entire council will continue to serve as the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals.
Schroeder is listed as weed inspector, with Klug serving as assistant weed inspector (those are required positions for municipalites). The mayor will also serve as emergency management director. Fitzpatrick will serve as auxiliary mayor.
Three legal firms will handle criminal, civil, and personnel matters. Murphy Law Office P.L.L.P. will handle the first of those divisions (criminal), while Flaherty & Hood will take civil issues. Kennedy & Graven, Chartered (attorneys) will be responsible for personnel matters.
Bolton & Menk, Inc. is named as city engineer. The Caledonia Argus will again be the city’s official newspaper. The list also mentions that Merchants Bank (and all other financial institutions used by the city covered by FDIC insurance) are official depositories.
The Caledonia Volunteer Fire Department lists Kevin Jacobson as fire chief, with Jeff Winjum as first assistant chief. The second assistant chief/training officer is Kurt Zehnder. The department’s safety officer is now Randall Ashbacher, with Dylan Becker serving as fire marshal, Mitch Betz as treasurer, and Troy Winjum as secretary.
The Library Board includes Sue Berg, Lorrie Schieber, councilman Klug, Lollie Smith, and Liz Wanschura. The Caledonia Economic Development Authority Board lists Harley Meiners, Stephanie Mell, Jon Hagerott, Francis Myhre, Matt Schuldt, mayor Schroeder, and council member Ninneman.
The council voted to accept a schedule for land use zoning application and permit fees. That document remain the same as it did in 2020, except for the following: The city will now charge a $200 fee for license agreements, sometimes referred to as encroachment agreements. Another change is that building projects requiring a site plan approved by the City of Caledonia will need to pay a $750 deposit to cover the cost of the city engineer’s time.
The council’s consent agenda was once again approved by a single vote. That included the acceptance of a $2,950 Minnesota Department of Health grant to help cover the Caledonia Ambulance Department’s costs in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Another consent item was the acceptance of “casual part-time” Caledonia police officer Kelly McGraw’s resignation, as he prepares to retire. Members expressed thanks for McGraw’s long service to the city.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 25, at 6 p.m.
