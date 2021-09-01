By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia City Council got some good news at its regular meeting on Aug. 23. That’s when three bids to construct a new wastewater treatment plant were reviewed.
Mike Gerbitz of Donohue & Associates (the firm that designed the project) said his company estimated the cost (including all three bid package “alternates”) at $15.7 million. Two other bidders offered to do the work for $16.2 and $16.5 million, while low bidder Wapasha Construction (Winona) was awarded the contract at $13,529,400, around 15% under the engineering estimate.
The three “alternates” that ended up in the accepted bid package include the addition of a cold storage building, the demolition of existing treatment plant structures, and utilizing aluminum conductors for major power feeds.
“Wapasha is a fine contractor,” Gerbitz reported. “We did our reference checks. They’re a well-known entity in this region... We were pleasantly surprised that they were as far below the estimate as they were.”
Another bit of good news relating to the project came to light as well, as Gerbitz and city clerk/administrator Adam Swann reported the City of Caledonia has been awarded an $815,000 Green Project Reserve Grant through the State of Minnesota.
That will reduce the cost to Caledonia taxpayers, as will a previously-awarded $7 million direct appropriation - also from the State of Minnesota.
Swann said the Public Facilities Authority (PFA) loan for the project should total approximately $8.29 million, which means it will need to be paid back over 20 years rather than 30.
The actual amount of the loan will be tied to cost of the project once complete, so the exact figure (after any change orders which may draw on contingency funds) remains unknown. The project includes $826,400 in contingency funds, Swann reported following the meeting.
The council also voted to purchase construction phase engineering services for the project from Donohue & Associates at a not-to-exceed cost of $1,098,059. Mobilization for the effort could begin within a matter of days, members were told.
On a related note, council members voted to approve a series of sewer rate increases, which the PFA loan requires. Those higher rates are expected to help pay for project financing. In July of 2022, 5/8” and 3/4” meter rates are now set to increase from $19.20 to $23.90 per month. Those will cost $29.30 in July of 2023, and $34.70 in July of 2024. Volumetric charges are slated to go from $6.20 per 1000 gallons to $6.40 in 2022, $6.60 in 2023, and $6.90 in 2024.
In other news, the council convened a public hearing for a variance sought by Nathan and Dana Boler. The applicants sought a 12 foot setback variance to build a deck at 1002 Courtney Drive, which was granted following the hearing.
Budget talks for 2022 also began in earnest, with city staff presenting options for 4%, 5%, and 6% tax levy increases. There were no decisions yet. The council will need to submit a preliminary (aka “proposed”) levy to the Houston County Auditor’s Office by the end of September, then finalize the actual payable levy before the end of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.