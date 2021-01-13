By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia School Board held its first meeting of 2021, in preparation for the upcoming year.
It was a short meeting, but important, as the board set their annual appointments, depositories and other organizational items.
First of all, the board appointed new school board member Leigh King. King fills a vacant spot on the board. The board is also searching for another member to replace former board member Kelley McGraw, who resigned due to moving out of the district.
Officers were elected, including Matt Blocker for Chairperson, Wendy Woyczik for Vice Chairperson, Spencer Yohe for Clerk and Legislative Liaison and Melissa Marschall for Treasurer.
Board meetings time and place will remain the same with regular board meetings scheduled for the third Monday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Middle/High School Auditorium.
The Jan. 18 meeting was moved to Jan. 19 due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Feb. 15 meeting was moved to Feb. 16 and Sept. 20 meeting was moved to Sept. 27, due to holidays or other conflicts.
Board compensation was approved at $50 per regular, special and committee meetings, $75 for two consecutive committee meetings, $200 per day for all-day meetings and $100 per half day meeting and mileage per IRS guidelines.
Depositories were set, along with use of electronic signatures and authorization of investments. The duties of the school board clerk were designated to the office manager/human resources coodinator.
The Caledonia Argus was named as the official newspaper.
Board members were appointed to committees, while the school’s lawyers were also approved. Clifton Larsen Allen, LLP was named as the school’s auditor.
Finally, the board reviewed a handful of policies. To see the full minutes, visit the school’s website at www.cps.k12.mn.us.
The next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Middle/High School Auditorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.