By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On July 27, the Caledonia City Council learned that grant dollars to help pay for their new wastewater treatment plant (WTTP) project may not be made available, as they had been told. That disturbing announcement came from Eric Lynne of Donohue & Associates, who brought a series of site plans for the planned WWTP facility for members to peruse.
Last year, council members were assured that they could expect anywhere from 50% to 80% of the project to be paid for with grant funds. And up to $7 million in state grant dollars were still anticipated more recently, even though the overall cost of the project is now anticipated to total approximately $13 million.
City clerk/administrator Adam Swann spoke on the topic after the meeting. “It’s stunning,” he said. “The irony of the situation is, when they (the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency) gave us the notice of violation, we had to come up with an action plan on how to come into compliance.”
That plan called for some short-term efforts to try and bring nitrogen concentrations in discharge water down as much as possible with aging equipment, but relied primarily on building a new WTTP as a permanent solution. The city has since worked with both the MPCA and the Public Facilities Authority on that permanent solution. Being told now that grant dollars might not be approved for the project (as plans are being finalized) is sort of like “having the rug pulled out from under our feet,” Swann added. If the City of Caledonia has to shoulder the entire cost of a new WWTP through loans, the project may need to be postponed.
Council members approved a general layout plan for the facility by consensus, even though an actual date for construction is now less certain.
In other news, the council voted to earmark $100,000 in CARES Act funds for a “first round” of grants which the city will make available to businesses and non-profits affected by the pandemic. “I’d like to see businesses helped first,” councilman David Fitzpatrick said. Some of the $212,761 made available to the municipality will be retained for COVID-19 costs incurred by City of Caledonia, but so far, those have been relatively minor in nature (reportedly less than one-tenth of total available funds). Grant applications will be available in August.
Following a public hearing on the matter, the council voted 4-1 to grant some setback variances for Benjamin Loging to construct a 1,024 square foot garage at 124 E. South Street. A five-foot variance will be provided on Loging’s west property line, and a 22 foot variance on the south line.
Council members discussed a pair of resolutions which object to the mandated use of face coverings in certain public areas in the State of Minnesota. The first opposes the order which was recently put in place, while the second asks that it be amended to apply only to areas where the disease is thought to be more prevalent. Members decided to table both for the time being.
A single “consent agenda” vote approved several items, including the hire of Richard Cordes as an emergency medical responder with the Caledonia Ambulance Service, the resignation of Samantha Hancock as an administrative assistant, and the purchase of three automated external defibrillators for Caledonia Police Department squad cars. The cost of those units is $1,994.
Members also approved offering license agreements to landowners who were found to have three movable structures on city land recently purchased for the new WTTP, water retention, and a city park. Similar to encroachment agreements offered to property owners who have permanent buildings in the same general area, the pacts will offer owners five years to move the structures, and keep them out of setback/easement zones. If the properties are sold, the agreements would become void.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.