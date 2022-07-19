By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia City Council heard a feasibility report on a 2023 street project at its regular July 11 meeting.
Engineer Matt Mohs of Bolton & Menk said the East Grove/South Marshall Street reconstruction would include improvements to utilities as well a rebuild of East Grove from South Kingston to South Pine, and South Marshall from East Main to an area 150 feet south of East Grove. The anticipated cost of the project currently stands at $2,006,984.
Everything from the removal of existing pavement, curb and gutter, removal and replacement of sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer and catch basins, to the complete rebuild of the streets, right down to ensuring that ADA-compliant sidewalks are in place, along with concrete driveway aprons, and establishing new turf - are included in the plans.
Mohs said one big unknown that could add to the total is how much remediation of contaminated soils might be required. Any contamination (such as petroleum) found within the city’s property will be the responsibility of the City of Caledonia to address. The city’s capital improvement, sewer, and water funds will pay for the project, along with “special assessments to adjacent or benefiting properties.”
The preliminary assessment roll lists 20 parcels, but the largest single assessment ($69,913) belongs to a property owner which is exempt from having to pay (the United States of America).
City clerk/administrator Jake Dickson suggested the city contact the federal government and see if they could contribute to the street reconstruction effort.
Mohs said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is listed as the property owner where the post office sits. The entire group of preliminary assessments totals $501,745.
The council voted to accept the report and approve the next step in the process, calling for an improvement hearing on the matter. That will take place on August 8. Substantial completion of the project is currently listed as late 2023, with final completion in the summer of 2024.
Other votes
Members also voted to approve a draft “Parks and Public Grounds Ordinance” and advertise the item in the Caledonia Argus, prior to consideration for adoption at the July 25 city council meeting.
The ordinance lists hours of use for parks, playgrounds and public grounds, 16 prohibited uses (such as littering or failure to comply with posted regulations), and public nuisances, which include “all other conditions or things which are likely to cause injury to the person or property of anyone.” Penalties for violations are listed as petty misdemeanors.
A five-year joint powers agreement with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was approved as well. Continuing that program provides access to BCA data for the Caledonia Police Department. Dickson noted the city will now be billed quarterly in the amount of $150 for the service.
An $84,279 payment to Winona Controls for HVAC work on the municipal auditorium was approved under the consent agenda.
The council also approved spending $584 for a used VFD (variable frequency drive controller) for the pump which will power well No. 8. That used, but under warranty drive unit will save the city approximately $9,300, city staff reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.