By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
A vacant parcel of land the City of Caledonia purchased to build a new ambulance station on may end up featuring a combined ambulance/fire facility, with enough room to house both departments.
City council members listened to a presentation from TSP Inc. (Rochester) senior architect Von Peterson on whether or not the site was satisfactory to fill both department’s needs on Monday, Oct. 11.
They then voted unanimously to move ahead with further feasibility studies on citing the potential project at 615 W. Washington Street. The .67 acre lot is approximately the same size as a combined fire/ambulance station in the City of St. Charles, city clerk/administrator Adam Swann reported.
Peterson brought a pair of initial “preliminary concept” plans, one of which included 11,760 square feet of ground floor space, with the potential to add an upper level of 3,100 square feet. A second layout measured 11,640 square feet (5,450 for Ambulance Department use and 6,190 for the Fire Department). That plan could include a second level of 5,000 square feet.
Mayor DeWayne Schroeder said the new facility would be “A step forward for the whole town... We’ve got the land, and we’d save money in the long run down the road,” he stated.
Council member Bob Klug made the motion to proceed, but said he still had some concerns as to whether the Ambulance Department might get less than they wanted from a shared facility.
Council member Amanda Ninneman said “I’m open to having a shared facility,” but said that she also wants to see that “the Ambulance Department gets what they need, and what they’ve been planning (on) for the last couple years.”
Councilman David Fitzpatrick said that “As long as they’re both happy, I say go for it.”
Ambulance director Mike Tornstrom was present, and did not object to a combined facility or the preliminary concept plans.
Swann said he would need to raise a $1.2 million 2022 capital budget request the city is filing with the State of Minnesota for a stand-alone ambulance station. Initial cost estimates on the plans from Peterson (not including the cost to add upper levels) were $2.2 million for a combined facility. The actual build would not take place until 2023.
A related vote hired Tri State Surveying (Caledonia) to perform a boundary and topographic survey of the site for $2,850.
Other news, votes
The council also approved $24,328 in spending on the city auditorium, after city staff brought some budget revisions that will shift funds to make that possible. A number of doors and windows on the main level of the building will be removed and replaced.
Swann reported electric service provider MiEnergy Cooperative had issued a $13,640 transmission fee credit to the City of Caledonia, which represents a portion of an estimated $117,391 per year total credit. The credits were offered when the city extended it’s contract with MiEnergy Cooperative. The administrator also stated the city’s Truth in Taxation meeting will occur on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.
The board voted to declare two properties public nuisances, giving owners 10 days to abate some long-standing problems. Owners of parcels at 620 S. Marshall and 420 W. Caledonia Streets will receive notices from the city stating that if it is not done, the City of Caledonia will have the work completed and assess the costs to their property taxes.
Public works/zoning director Casey Klug reported the property on West Caledonia Street has an estimated $6,915 worth of cleanup (including the interior of the home, which has water damage and not been occupied for an extended period of time).
The property on South Marshall would be much more costly to remedy, with $3,975 of estimated cleanup costs, $4,872 of concrete work needed in the right of way, and an estimated $8,500 of work required to “tidy up the garage.” The latter structure was apparently the site of a building project which was left unfinished.
The council also went into closed session for “preliminary consideration of allegations against a firefighter...“ subject to their authority. There was no action taken on the matter when the open meeting resumed.
A single “consent agenda” vote approved several items, including a 25 cent increase to the monthly household solid waste fee (passing along a Houston County increase), a bulk water rate increase (from $7.50 to $8.50 per 1,000 gallons), and final payments to Ricchio, Inc. for work on the Caledonia Aquatic Center.
